“One of the strangest dismissals I’ve ever seen”: Twitter reactions on Henry Nicholls bizarre dismissal off Jack Leach in Leeds Test

Henry Nicholls bizarre dismissal off Jack Leach during the third Test match at Headingley in Leeds leaves fans’ jaws slacked in disbelief.

On Day 1 of the ongoing third Test match between England and New Zealand at Headingley in Leeds, Kiwi Southpaw batter Henry Nicholls gets dismissed in the most bizarre and unluckiest manner possible right at the stroke of the Tea Break.

It all happened on the second delivery of the 56th Over, after Nicholls and Daryl Mitchell had grinded hard with a gritty 40-run partnership for the fifth wicket, amidst some disciplined bowling by the English bowlers akin the morning session.

Left-arm spinner Jack Leach, bowled a full delivery from over the wicket to the left-handed Nicholls, to which the latter decides to step down the track and hit a fierce uppish on-drive.

With the least reaction time possible, the beautifully timed stroke from Nicholls bat meant that the ball smashed right on the sweet spot of Daryl Mitchell’s bat at the non-striker’s end.

Resultantly, the ball ballooned up straight to Alex Lees’ hands who pouched the simplest of catches at the mid-off region.

Thus, the ball which was supposed to head towards the long-on fence, ended straight into the hands of the mid-off fielder, to leave an absolutely dejected Nicholls cursing his luck on his way back towards the dressing room.

Twitter reacts on Henry Nicholls bizarre dismissal off Jack Leach

An unfortunate dismissal? Yes. But wholly within the Laws. Law 33.2.2.3 states it will be out if a fielder catches the ball after it has touched the wicket, an umpire, another fielder, a runner or the other batter. Read the Law: https://t.co/cCBoJd6xOSpic.twitter.com/eKiAWrbZiI — Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) June 23, 2022

Just like Andrew Symonds and Michael Clarke, I reckon Daryl Mitchell owes Henry Nicholls a drink 😂#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/EZEHPLKWsE — Lachlan McKirdy (@LMcKirdy7) June 23, 2022

Henry Nicholls must have walked under a ladder or run over a black cat. That’s unbelievably bad luck. — Damian Spellman (@DamianSpellman) June 23, 2022

Daryl Mitchell has scored lots of runs, but now dropped two catches, ran two teammates out and middled a Nicholls’ four straight to mid-off. One of the strangest dismissals I’ve ever seen #ENGvNZ — Tyrone Marshall (@TyMarshall_MEN) June 23, 2022

Sheer disbelief in the @bbctms commentary box! 🤯 Have you ever seen anything like it as Henry Nicholls is caught out? 📻 Listen to @bbtms on @BBCSounds#BBCCricket #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/db9RJLhq46 — Test Match Special (@bbctms) June 23, 2022

I laugh when people say ‘that’s the best xxxx ever’ etc, but that has to be the unluckiest dismissal ever, doesn’t it? When you’re run out at the non-striker’s end it’s your fault for wandering out of yr crease. I guess you could say Henry Nicholls hit it in the air, but still… — Huw Turbervill (@huwzat) June 23, 2022

Henry Nicholls to Daryl Mitchell in the sheds later #ENGvNZ https://t.co/i0ML9SUbqB pic.twitter.com/LhI2onIVt6 — Cameron Ponsonby (@cameronponsonby) June 23, 2022

This needs new scorecard description Henry Nicholls: Caught Lees – Assisted Mitchell – bowled Leach https://t.co/rpAcJBVkuN — Jigar Mehta (@jigsactin) June 23, 2022

Well, if Henry Nicholls had convinced Stokes to refer Mitchell’s plumb LBW, he’d still be batting. Only himself to blame…. — daniel norcross (@norcrosscricket) June 23, 2022

Poor old Henry Nicholls – battles so hard for 99 balls then when he finally tries a big shot – that happens. #ENGvNZ — Chris Stonadge (@ChrisStonadge) June 23, 2022

It goes without saying that Henry Nicholls’ lottery numbers won’t come in, but he’ll also realise he left his wallet on the counter and his bank account has been drained.#ENGvNZ — Jon Barbuti (@jonbarbuti) June 23, 2022

We just saw live manifestation of law 33, at the dismissal of Henry Nicholls#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/YlypWXfwSx — sourabh (@sourabh_kuki) June 23, 2022

You have to feel for Henry Nicholls, that was a ‘the gods are cruel and capricious’ way to lose his wicket. #ENGvNZ @bbctms — David Owen (@OwenWintersgill) June 23, 2022

