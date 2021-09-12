“Jarvis Landry is the kind of guy you hate to play against”: When Tyrann Mathieu lost a scholarship offer to Browns WR at U of Y youth camp

Tyrann Mathieu is one of the best safeties in the league. And according to him, Jarvis Landry is the toughest receiver to cover in the league, and has been beating him since high school.

Tyrann Mathieu has cemented himself as a leader on the Chiefs’ defense. And has been instrumental in their success over the last few years. His back to back All-Pro tags are a testament to the same.

Tyrann Mathieu INTs since joining KC:

🔺 2019 – 4

🔺 2020 – 7 Honey Badger has led all safeties in each of the last two seasons 🥇 💪 pic.twitter.com/Q1rb4ZGr9g — PFF (@PFF) February 1, 2021

But even the best of the best have their toughest assignments. And for the Honey Badger, it’s fellow LSU alum, Jarvis Landry.

Jarvis Landry and Tyrann Mathieu have been battling since High School.

In an interview with the Player Tribune, Mathieu opened up about Jarvis Landy and his unreal motor.

“We’ve had so many great players come through Death Valley, and Jarvis is probably one of the most underrated. He does all the dirty work. He runs crossing routes over the middle — the ones most guys don’t want to run. Blocks linebackers. He blocks defensive ends. He’ll crack back. Anything that doesn’t show up in the box score, he’s out there doing it week in and week out.”

Last preseason, Jarvis Landry announced the arrival of the new Dawg Pound with a HUGE block 😮😮 @God_Son80 pic.twitter.com/eSw80y4Dm3 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 5, 2019

“And he can still hang 100 yards on you from the slot.”

