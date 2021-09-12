NFL

“Did being released by the Patriots catch me by surprise? Absolutely”: Cam Newton was shocked Bill Belichick didn’t take a chance on him for the 2021 NFL season

"Did being released by the Patriots catch me by surprise? Absolutely": Cam Newton details how Bill Belichick cut him before the 2021 season
Arth Chandra

Previous Article
"How can Mac Jones teach me the playbook?": Cam Newton blasts Rob Ninkovich for saying he was being coached by the rookie QB.
Next Article
"Didn’t LeBron James post the same cringe workout video in 2017?!": Lakers superstar shows his insane level of motivation by posting a deja vu inducing clip on social media
Latest Posts