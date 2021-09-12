“Did being released by the Patriots catch me by surprise? Absolutely”: Cam Newton was shocked Bill Belichick didn’t take a chance on him for the 2021 NFL season

Cam Newton put out a 43-minute video, breaking his silence on being released by the New England Patriots. And just like the rest of the league, he was just as surprised on being cut.

Hours ahead of the roster cut deadline, the Patriots released QB Cam Newton, with all signs pointing towards rookie Mac Jones taking the starting job.

Breaking: The Patriots have released QB Cam Newton, as first reported by The Boston Globe and confirmed by @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/a1sO5djFT0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 31, 2021

The 32-year-old former MVP has always been vocal and expressive of his feelings. And he dropped a 43-minute video on Friday morning to discuss the past couple months with the Patriots, while being interviewed by his father, Cecil.

Cam Newton was caught by surprise after Bill Belichick released him

NFL players, coaches, fans and analysts all were caught of guard by the former MVP being released. And Newton himself detailed his last day as a Patriots.

“Did it catch me by surprise, being released? Absolutely,” Newton said, after being asked the question by his father.

“I’ve been playing long enough to have got it remotely two years ago with the Panthers, but I never really got that call where, ‘Hey, come to the office,’ ” Newton said. “It was funny, as a matter of fact, to me. I’m laughing at it now. I walked in, and they were like, ‘Oh, hold up, Cam, Cam, Cam. Bill wants to meet with you.’ I’m like, ‘OK, cool.’ But Bill’s office is down here, and they were like, ‘No, he’s in here.’ And that’s when I’m like, ‘Oh, OK, I see what’s going on.’

“When it happened, we went through the meeting, Matt Patricia was there, Bill was there. We greeted each other, and we just started talking. At that time, they told me that they were going to give the reins to Mac, and I was like, ‘OK, cool.’ And it didn’t dawn on me. I was like, ‘Y’all releasing me?’ I was confused, because Bill was — we all were shocked. It was uncomfortable for everybody.”

Some notable quotes from Cam Newton’s weekly “Funky Friday” video: “Did it catch me by surprise be being released?” “Absolutely.”#Patriots | #ForeverNE | #NFL pic.twitter.com/vvYcVSlGL9 — Jason Pombo (@JasonPombo) September 10, 2021

Cam Newton is definitely capable of being a QB in the NFL. But he makes a serious point. QBs like Mitchell Trubisky, Will Grier and Tyrod Taylor were all scooped up almost immediately after their release. Sam Darnold, who led his former Jets team to a 2-10 record with just nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions this past season, is set to start for Newton’s former Carolina Panthers team in 2021.

It should be interesting if any team can pick up the 2015 MVP in the upcoming weeks.

Also Read: “If you could pour Tom Brady’s intangibles into LeBron James you’d have beyond Michael Jordan”: Skip Bayles builds the ultimate athlete using NFL and NBA legends with Tom Brady and his crazy mental game