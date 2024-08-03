New York Jets WR Update: Aaron Rodgers & Co Refuse Experience in Favor of Youth

Dec 17, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on from the sideline against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets roster is shaping up nicely, at least on paper. They have reinforced the offensive line, boosted the run game through the draft, and added plenty of offensive weapons for their returning anchor, Aaron Rodgers. However, there’s still room for improvement, and they are doing just that. But unlike what they did with Rodgers, they seem to be favoring youth over experience.

Jarvis Landry, who has been a free agent since being released by the Saints after the conclusion of the 2022 season, finally got another chance to get on an NFL roster.

As per Coastal Breeze News, he got the opportunity to work out with the Jets a few days ago, with the franchise seeing him as a viable option to bolster their attack. However, as it turns his age and injury history were too much to ignore even for the Green Gang who have brought in many vets with injury issues.

The franchise decided to go in the other direction, settling for two former UFL players, 24-year-old wideouts Isaiah Winstead and Brandon Smith.

The Jets now have plenty of depth in their receiver room. This off-season, they have brought in vets Mike Williams, Tyler Harrell, and Marcus Riley, and drafted Malachi Corley, adding to the already existing threat of Garett Wilson and Allen Lazard.

The new NFL kickoff rules have increased the demand for punt returners. While the wideouts room now has adequate depth, they are short of punt-returners, given the sudden retirement of a player whom they were banking on to do this job.

Tarik Cohen announces early retirement

It’s the end of the journey in the NFL for the Jets RB Tarik Cohen. The 29-year-old was drafted by the Bears in 2017, signed with the New York side this off-season hoping to make his first regular-season appearance since 2020.

Cohen has had a tough time with the injuries. Since 2020, he has suffered a broken leg, torn knee ligaments, and torn Achilles. The Jets signed him hoping that he would play a role as a punt returner/kick returner, given new kickoff rules.

Despite starting the training camp well and expressing confidence in his comeback, he decided to hang up his boots for good. The Jets now have Xavier Gipson, Brandon Codrington, and Isaiah Davis. They could also one of their young wideouts like Corley or new RBs like Braleon Allen to return kicks.