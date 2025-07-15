Jason Kidd Addresses Cooper Flagg’s Development Under Mavericks Veterans

Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks first overall pick Cooper Flagg (left) looks on with head coach Jason Kidd (right) at a press conference at the Dallas Mavericks Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Cooper Flagg has quickly lived up to his draft billing with some electric Summer League games. He looks like everything he was advertised to be. But at just 18 years old, some analysts and fans still have questions about how he’ll develop alongside established veterans. That’s why head coach Jason Kidd took the time to explain how everything is going to work.

Advertisement

Flagg is what we call a generational talent. Like Victor Wembanyama, he has an opportunity to become the face of the NBA for years to come. With Flagg’s combination of size and skill, he could quickly develop into a force on offense and defense. It’s scary to think about if you aren’t a Mavericks fan.

However, Flagg is walking into a unique situation as a number one pick. For the first time in a long time, the team that had the first pick was already loaded with stars and future Hall of Famers. The Mavs have Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, and Kyrie Irving should be healthy by January 2026. So, Flagg won’t need to be the focal point on offense every night.

While this idea might perturb some fans who think Flagg needs the most touches possible, his head coach is excited about the fit. Jason Kidd thinks that it will take a lot of pressure off his shoulders.

“It’s exciting that he’s got a chance to just kind of fill his way in. He doesn’t have to carry the whole load, and he’s going to be able to eat on the back side. He’ll be able to be aggressive. The coach is going to give him the ball, and the coach is alright with mistakes. That’s just basketball,” Kidd told SiriusXM NBA Radio.

It was assumed before the NBA Draft Lottery that Flagg would be handed the keys to any franchise he’d go to. Teams like the Jazz, Wizards, and Hornets were blatantly tanking to acquire his services. But by the magic of the draw, the Mavs leaped 10 spots to secure the number one pick; the largest leap in lottery history.

“He’s in a great environment and great situation when you talk about veterans.”@dallasmavs Head Coach Jason Kidd talks to @WorldWideWob and @Jumpshot8 about Cooper Flagg Hear all our interviews on the SiriusXM App: https://t.co/iiUuqRLa9d pic.twitter.com/VWnoSzkcrW — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 14, 2025

Now, Flagg finds himself alongside established NBA stars. He’ll get to learn not just from the best, but from guys who were also number one picks themselves. It’ll be invaluable guidance that could go a long way in Flagg’s career.

In the end, we tend to agree with Kidd. It’s great that Flagg will be playing in a good environment for a winning team rather than the contrary. He will benefit from playing with guys who have been in the league for a while. Additionally, he won’t be relied on as much to take over in games, which is good, not to put that pressure on an 18-year-old.

Yet, at the same time, Flagg looks ready for the challenge of the NBA. He has a competitive edge that any fan would appreciate watching. It’s similar to the likes of some of the greatest in the game today. We think it won’t be long before Flagg looks established in the league. It’s only a matter of time.