“Klay Thompson earns $50 million, his brother, Trayce Thompson just $50,000!”: One is celebrating a championship parade, and the other is getting traded to the Dodgers

Klay Thompson’s parade celebrations were the talk of the town. His brother Trayce just got traded to the Dodgers, the family is on one today!

Klay Thompson, the four-time NBA champion has been busy documenting his day on Instagram and most of us are already aware of how crazy his day has been.

He lost his hat, and his ring, he ran over a fan, and the merry drinking continued well into the parade. Talk about celebrations. Klay was on one today. He might have been a little drunk and that’s okay.

As this tweet summed it up, he will have a day he won’t forget. Well, even if he does, social media will remind him, almost instantly.

Klay Thompson so far today 😭 – Lost his championship hat in the ocean

– Did a Michael Jackson dance in the middle of the street with the trophy

– Knocked over a fan on accident

– Dropped one of his championship rings on the street pic.twitter.com/IswAAT20Sd — Guru (@DrGuru_) June 20, 2022

Thompson is a man of the people and apparently, he even did a Michael Jackson dance out on the streets with the championship trophy in one hand.

Klay makes almost $50 million a year and his brother Trayce makes less than $50K!

It looks like the fun does not stop or in this case the barrage of news. It must be hard being Mychal Thompson today because news recently broke out that Klay’s brother Trayce, an outfielder for the Detroit Tigers was just traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Unlike Klay, Trayce is not exactly the big earner. The outfielder only scooped in an average of less than $50,000 for this year. His luck must be running out as he was just traded.

The other brother meanwhile is living it up. Talk about contrasting fortunes.

