Basketball

“Klay Thompson earns $50 million, his brother, Trayce Thompson just $50,000!”: One is celebrating a championship parade, and the other is getting traded to the Dodgers

Klay Thompson's parade celebrations were the talk of the town. His brother Trayce just got traded to the Dodgers, the family is on one today!
