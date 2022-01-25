“How is Ja Morant lower on the MVP ladder than Rudy Gobert?!”: Grizzlies star is dealt a confusing hand as the NBA releases its latest MVP ladder

NBA releases its latest MVP ladder, and Memphis Grizzlies’ star Ja Morant needs to be insulted by his position

In case you didn’t know already, Ja Morant is currently in the middle of his MVP-calibre superstar leap.

The player has been downright brilliant this year, averaging 25.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.9 assists, while shooting 48.7% from the field, and 35.0% from beyond the arc.

To add the cherry on top here, the Memphis Grizzlies currently also have a record of 32-17, good for a high 3rd seed in the West. Not bad for a team that barely squeaked in as the 8th seed during the 2021 play-in tournament.

With everything that he is doing individually and team-wise, you’d think Ja Morant would be pretty high up on the MVP ladder right? Well…

The latest list was recently unveiled by NBA.com. And here, let’s just say that every Grizzlies fan will be feeling insulted and belittled after seeing the results.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Ja Morant ranks 10th, below even Rudy Gobert on the MVP Ladder

Yes, you read that right, Rudy Gobert is indeed on the MVP ladder. And somehow, the man has ranked much higher than Ja Morant.

Rudy Gobert is a brilliant player, and most definitely should be in the conversation for DPOY year, after year. However, MVP? You’ve got to be kidding! The man’s game isn’t nearly complete enough for that.

Before we say anything else though, take a look at the tweet below to see the full ladder.

Updated NBA MVP Tracker, via @bball_ref: 1.) Nikola Jokic

2.) Giannis Antetokounmpo

3.) Joel Embiid

4.) Kevin Durant

5.) Chris Paul

6.) Rudy Gobert

7.) Steph Curry

8.) James Harden

9.) LeBron James

10.) Ja Morant — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 24, 2022

Aside from Rudy Gobert though, we also have a problem with players such as James Harden and Stephen Curry on this team. Coming to the former first here, let’s be honest. While the Beard has improved throughout the year, there is no way he should even be in the MVP conversation for this season. Even if his slow start did not eliminate that possibility, the fact that Kevin Durant does far more for this team, most definitely will.

On the other hand, of course, Stephen Curry deserves to be in the MVP conversation. However, after his long-winded, and worrying slump, should he still be ranked above Ja Morant?

No. We don’t think so.

