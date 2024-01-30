“You’ve Been Crying All Game N***a”: Devin Booker And Paolo Banchero’s Trash Talk Audio Gets Leaked

Credits: Jan 28, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives to the hoop past Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) in the third quarter at the Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns-Orlando Magic game from Sunday night wasn’t as well-contested as everyone thought it would be. However, the bout was action-packed and chirpy. At one point late in the game, Devin Booker and Paolo Banchero got in a tussle, trash-talking each other.

Advertisement

Late in the game, as Devin Booker was attacking the basket, he got fouled by Banchero. The 2023 ROTY attempted to swipe the ball out of Booker’s hands. Instead, the Magic forward missed entirely and hit the guard’s head.

After knocking down the first of two free throw attempts, D-Book made sure that Paolo knew just how physical the Orlando Magic were getting. Revealing that he’s been hit on his head thrice already, Booker wasn’t a huge fan of the treatment that he was witnessing with the rock in his hands. Whereas, Banchero retaliated by accusing the All-Star of “crying all game”. Take a look at their heated conversation that he was leaked by an X (formerly “Twitter”) account:

Advertisement

Booker: “I ain’t have a game like this all season” Paolo: “You’ve been crying all game, n***a” Booker: “I’ve been hit in the head three times” Paolo: “You’ve been crying all night, bruh”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/legendz_nba/status/1752114486041862441?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Phoenix guard wasn’t exaggerating when he implied that the Magic were being too physical with him. On his way to record 44 points, Booker made several trips to the charity stripe. Taking 11 attempts from the free throw line showcases just how often the combo guard was being fouled. So, the 6ft 5” star is not completely wrong in calling out Banchero for the same.

Unfortunately, Booker’s third straight 40-point performance was not enough to help the Arizona side clinch the victory. Backed by Banchero’s 26 points, 4 rebounds, and 7 assists, the Florida side grabbed a huge 113-98 win.

Devin Booker speaks about the Phoenix Suns’ concerning 4th quarter performance

The Phoenix Suns have three generational scorers – Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal – on their team. Yet, they are unable to close out games. This campaign, Frank Vogel’s boys have only managed to score the league’s worst 24.5 points in the 4th quarter.

Advertisement

Against the Magic, Kevin Durant and co. allowed their fourth-quarter struggles to be the reason behind the loss. During the final period, the Suns only scored 13 points on 27.8% FG while committing as many turnovers as their opponents committed throughout the game. Understandably so, D-Book spoke about the subpar fourth-quarter outing.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DuaneRankin/status/1751802090425356428?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Kevin Durant had an off-night, scoring merely 15 points and pinned the blame for the loss on himself. However, KD took the heat not due to his lackluster scoring performance, but because of the multiple turnovers he committed at the beginning of the game. Eventually, the Slim Reaper committed the same number of turnovers as the Magic.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DuaneRankin/status/1751796135071809868?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Suns were able to redeem themselves by defeating the Miami Heat tonight. Before a two-game homestand, they have three more games remaining on this road trip. Going up against the Nets, the Hawks, and the Wizards, fans will expect the Phoenix Suns to add three more wins to their record before returning to Arizona for the 6th February clash.