“Jayson Tatum makes $30 million a year, but Devin Booker and Donovan Mitchell make more!”: The Boston Celtics star is the 10th highest earner U25

Jayson Tatum is leading the Boston Celtics through some of the toughest teams in the East but Devin Booker still makes more money.

Jayson Tatum is a player who has perennially been called a superstar. He is a player that can crack the top 5 list. Therefore, it is no surprise to learn that the Celtics pay him 30 million a year!

That salary is enough to place him in the top 10 earners under the age of 25 in sports. He is actually 10th on that list. There are notable names from other sports such as soccer player Kylian Mbappe, Max Verstappen from Formula 1, and Josh Allen who plays in the NFL.

The most bizarre thing here is that Jayson is not the only NBA player on the list. The other two NBA players are Devin Booker and Donovan Mitchell who earn more than Jayson.

The Boston Celtics landed Jayson Tatum for an absolute steal!

The primary reason why Jayson Tatum gets paid lesser than both Devin Booker and Donovan Mitchell is due to the fact that he is younger than both of them.

Mitchell Makes around 2 million more than him and Booker makes more than 5 million over Tatum! Overall Jayson’s contract is bigger than both of these players and he is only 24!

The reason why he makes so much lesser as compared to some other overpaid players in the league is because of the fact that the Celtics signed him on a non-All-NBA contract.

Jayson Tatum on a non All-NBA max contract, may be the steal of the century. — Jordan Marks (@CoachJMarks) May 18, 2022

An absolute steal if you ask us. It looks as though the next one will be significantly bigger. Jayson Tatum will most certainly make an All-NBA team this year and it will likely be the 1st team.

He will be sure to rise up on the list of highest earners under the age of 25 too!

