“Jayson Tatum and Celtics knocked out their second straight Best Player on the Planet!”: Skip Bayless praises Cs for eliminating Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo in back to back series

Jayson Tatum worked his way through one of the toughest playoff schedules. Now they’re getting their praise for all that hard work!

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics had a huge victory last night. Boston went back to the TD Garden and took Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

It wasn’t easy but they knocked out the Greek Freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo in a thrilling seven-game series that had its ups and downs. However, things only get tougher as they head into the Eastern Conference Finals.

A tough, playoff-hardened and deep Miami Heat team waits for them. A team that made the NBA Finals in 2020, after eliminating the Celtics that same year!

The Miami Heat will face the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals! WHO YOU GOT? pic.twitter.com/pC2k4s5jeI — Basketball Forever (@Bballforeverfb) May 15, 2022

It sure will be a series to watch out for. Yet, it is important to remember that this Tatum-led Celtics team just knocked out two of the greatest players in a row.

Skipp Bayless praises Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics for knocking out Giannis and KD

Tatum is coming off of one of the biggest nights in his young career. The Problem, as he was dubbed by LeBron James just pulled off an enormous victory over the reigning champions, the Milwaukee Bucks.

This marks yet another team that JT and Celtics have knocked out who was favored to win it all. Lest we forget their victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

In fact, sports analyst Skip Bayless is singing the praises of Tatum and Boston, congratulating them for consecutively eliminating two of the league’s top stars in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant.

“Boston just knocked off its second straight ‘Best Player on the Planet’ off his throne. They did it to KD, and they just did it to Giannis.”@RealSkipBayless on the Celtics routing the Bucks in Game 7: pic.twitter.com/JnL4X18gWp — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 16, 2022

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics will be looking to make it three for three, as they aim to beat Jimmy Butler and his Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.