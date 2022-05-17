“Jayson Tatum and the Cs are taking down Jimmy Butler and co. in 6 Games!”: Shannon Sharpe gives his take on the Eastern Conference Finals between Heat and Celtics

Shannon Sharpe is counting on Jayson Tatum and company to rise up and take down the Heat in a very 90s type defensive series

The NBA Playoffs have reached their penultimate stage. The Boston Celtics take on the Miami Heat for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals tonight. After taking down Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in the first round, the Celtics faced the defending Champions, the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round.

After a gritty 7-game series, Jayson Tatum and the Cs took down Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. Tonight, they face the Miami Heat for a rematch of the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals.

The Celtics were the league’s top-rated defense, and their form has carried over to the playoffs. The Heat, on the other hand, have elevated their defense, and look like a top-tier defensive side. With the two clashing, many anticipate the series to be like the 80s/90s defensive-oriented matchups.

Shannon Sharpe predicts Jayson Tatum and co. to take the series in 6 games

The Miami Heat were the top team in the East this year. Despite their stars being out for several games, the Heat managed to find ways to win, and got to the top spot in their conference. The Celtics, after a slow start, got to the 2nd spot.

Jayson Tatum has been excellent in the 2nd half of the season, and the playoffs as well. Today on Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe predicted Tatum and co. to win the series in 6 games against Jimmy Butler.

.@ShannonSharpe on the Eastern Conference Finals matchup between the Celtics and Heat: “The Celtics are better and the deeper team. I expect Jayson Tatum to show that he’s the best player in this series. I’m taking the Celtics in 6 games.” pic.twitter.com/CWI3gAGJh8 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 17, 2022

This Heat-Celtics series is going to be one for the books. While the Cs would come for revenge, the Heat would look to return to the promised land. Despite being young, the Celtics have ample playoff experience, with this being their 4th Conference Finals in 6 years.

I guess we’ll have to wait till 8:30 PM ET to see how things turn out in Game 1.