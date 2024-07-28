Kevin Garnett Hypes Up Indian Rapper Hanumankind’s Latest Music Video on His Instagram Page

Hanumankind, a rapper from Bangalore, India, has taken the hip-hop world by storm. Suraj Cherukat, the man behind the stage name, recently dropped a track that gained international attention. Even NBA legend Kevin Garnett noticed the Indian rapper and gave him a shout-out on Instagram.

Advertisement

Garnett’s comments come at a reasonable time as Cherukat’s “Big Dawgs” track has received severe backlash from the international hip-hop community. Many allege that the Def Jam-backed single heavily samples American rapper Project Pat’s flow. Despite Project Pat himself shouting out the track, the criticism persists.

Regardless, Kevin Garnett, a self-proclaimed hip-hop connoisseur, took notice of Cherukat’s single through a post by DJ Akademiks. Garnett listened to the track and decided it deserved a shout-out. Sharing Akademiks’ post about “Big Dawgs” on his Instagram, Garnett wrote, “This go [salute emoji]” and added a string of other emoticons to convey his adoration for the track.

Kevin Garnett seems to be warming up to Indian rapper Hanumankind pic.twitter.com/h4cgJKRh0b — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) July 27, 2024

Among the many shout-outs Hanumankind has received since the track’s release, this one from Garnett must feel special given Cherukat’s love for the NBA. In the track “Go to Sleep,” the rapper dons a retro Raptors Vince Carter jersey and regularly shouts out NBA legends in his lyrics. It’s not surprising, considering how deeply hip-hop and hoop culture are intertwined, and Cherukat’s well-versed in both.

But Cherukat’s trajectory as an artist has been undeniably impressive. Despite the criticism, he remains adamant about putting Indian-themed hip-hop on the international scene, and with his recent track, he has done just that. The track even went #1 on the global viral

Hanumankind has gained international recognition despite racially driven criticism.

The international hip-hop fan base was divided on “Big Dawgs” when it first dropped on July 10. Those who understood the track’s evident inspiration seemed to enjoy it for what it was intended to be: a celebration of the industry’s risk-takers. But Cherukat understands the struggle of the risk-takers he celebrates in his song. He too took a risk and bet on his music career, which was huge considering how immature the Indian hip-hop scene was.

However, Hanumankind bet on his unique and unapologetically different flow and lyrics. Stunning visuals from his longtime friend and director Bijoy Shetty made his track refreshing for a scattered Indian hip-hop audience, and his style seems to be gaining some love from international fans as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RapTV (@rap)

The popular hip-hop page on Instagram, “Rap,” also shared the song and gave Hanumankind due recognition for the track and its death-defying visuals. Shot near the backwaters of Kerala, the music video is a must-watch for all hip-hop lovers, as it’s bound to give you goosebumps.