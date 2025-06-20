Kevin Garnett Gives Out His Definition of Superstar, Explains How Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Has Risen to That Status

Jun 8, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) brings the ball up court against the Indiana Pacers during the first quarter of game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. | Credits- Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

There’s been a lot of discussion in NBA circles recently about what defines a superstar. Is Anthony Edwards a superstar for getting the Wolves to back-to-back Western Conference Finals? Is Tyrese Haliburton one for putting up one of the most clutch postseason runs we’ve ever seen? How about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who recently took home his first MVP award? Surely he must be one after winning that.

Name someone that regularly speaks about the NBA, and chances are that they’ve weighed in on this debate. Magic Johnson gave a definition that made sense recently when he said that a superstar is someone who can sell out an opposing arena.

Others are focused more on stats, or on collecting trophies. For Kevin Garnett, he defines it differently, and he shared why on the latest episode of KG Certified.

“If you’re a real superstar in this league, then you’re consistent. That’s my definition of a superstar,” KG said. “Superstar, you don’t gotta say nothing, you know when Giannis hit the building, you know what time it is. You know when Shaq hit the building, you know what time it is.”

That’s why Garnett believes that SGA has definitely earned the right to be called a superstar. “Shai has slid into and has put on the whole superstar outfit and zipped it up, it’s on him. He’s in it, he’s in the club. He’s doing Jordan, Kobe, Hakeem, he on that list right now.”

Garnett’s stance comes in the wake of SGA becoming only the fourth player all-time, alongside the three previously mentioned, to score at least 30 points 15 times in a single postseason.

SGA’s consistency has the Thunder just a game away from the franchise’s first title (unless you count the championships that the Seattle Supersonics won), but for the second time this postseason, they’re entering a winner-take-all Game 7. Shai scored 35 to outduel Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in that previous Game 7.

If Shai is able to put the Thunder on his back one last time to earn a ring and a Finals MVP to go with his regular season MVP, then certainly there can be no doubt of his superstar status. Jordan, Kobe and Hakeem all faced similar situations in their career and came through, and now it’s his turn to prove that he belongs to be mentioned in the same breath.

For Indiana to have a shot, Garnett believes that the Pacers have to do what nobody else has even attempted. “Nobody has adjusted [to SGA] …ain’t nobody gave Shai no hard foul, ain’t nothin’ changed, bro. The league too good, players too good for you to just keep giving them a dose of the same s***. Players are too good, too creative,” he implored.

The Pacers came out and hit Shai and OKC hard last night, metaphorically at least, to force a Game 7. It will take even more to go into OKC and come away with a win to clinch one of the unlikeliest championships of all-time. We’ll all be watching Sunday night to see what happens.