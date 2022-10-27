“I Was Right! LeBron James should’ve Been Traded!”: Stephen A Smith Lets Out A Victory Speech After Lakers’ 0-4 Start Confirms Suspicions

Oct 26, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen A Smith gets the last laugh on a statement about LeBron James and Lakers he was roasted for by NBA community

If there is a plug to LeBron James and the Lakers, it needs to be pulled right now.

Last season, the franchise had a bunch of shooters who were former stars, but now past their prime. The drawback of this of course, was the franchise having little to no defense.

This season, things have changed pretty drastically.

Now, this franchise has brought in players that play some impeccable defense… but, they can’t shoot a basketball from deep for the life of them.

The result? They have started the season 0-4 this season, leaving Stephen A Smith to gloat about a little statement he made not so long ago.

Stephen A Smith explains the reasoning behind his statement on what the Lakers should do with LeBron James

A while back, Stephen A Smith had taken one look at the Lakers and announced he believes they should trade the King.

Understandably countless fans across the world burned up with the rage of a billion suns.

However, the problem with that is… Stephen A Smith was dead on.

Here is the explanation behind his point that fans must take into consideration.

We’d still say that Anthony Davis is still an excellent player. However, it needs to be noted that due to his injuries, other franchises within the NBA have reportedly lost all interest in the player.

But, even if the logic behind Stephen A’s words is right, can the Lakers go through with it?.

The Lakers can’t yet trade LeBron James

As of the time of writing, even if the Lakers wanted to get rid of LeBron James right now, they wouldn’t be able to.

The problem here is, due to the time period when LeBron James signed his extension with the Lakers, the franchise will not be able to trade him for some time after the trade deadline.

Sorry, Lakers fans. Seems like it’s no dice on this one.

