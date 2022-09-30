“Russell Westbrook’s Skirt Can’t Be On Heterosexuals!”: Kwame Brown Anounced a Very Controversial Opinion on Lakers Man’s Fashion Sense

Former NBA player Kwame Brown went off at Russell Westbrook for expressing his fashion sense

Whether you like him or not, Russell Westbrook will always be Russell Westbrook.

His game has started to regress quite a bit over the past few years. But the man is clearly still one of the better point guards in the league. Frankly, the biggest problem with him during the earlier season, was that he was on the wrong team.

LeBron James and the Lakers just don’t have the right players right now, to complement the Brodie’s style of play. But of course, the man didn’t exactly cover himself in glory either with his play. However, his insistence on believing in himself is part of his nature.

It’s the same way with his fashion. Now, he may wear some fits that leave the NBA community laughing. But, while all of them are outlandish beyond belief, he plays them off with the utmost level of confidence. And weirdly, each and every one of those outfits look really good on him.

But evidently, in 2021, that just wasn’t good enough for one Kwame Brown.

Kwame Brown pompously claimed that heterosexual men should avoid wearing skirts

2021 was Kwame Brown’s year.

After years and years of backlash for being what many called a bust, he finally got his comeuppance by calling some of his most high-profile haters out publicly before teaching them a thing or two about respect.

That must’ve felt great for him, and frankly, it was a long time coming. However, perhaps some of the hype he was getting on social media at the time got to his head.

Why do we think that? Well, here is what he had to say about Russell Westbrook’s fashion sense during that very same year.

WATCH: Kwame brown goes off on Russell Westbrook for wearing a skirt pic.twitter.com/wqTAAHpNlM — westbrook.facts (@russwestfacts) September 13, 2021

And in case you haven’t seen Russ’s famous fit, take a look at the image in the tweet below.

Currently ordering a skirt because if Russell Westbrook wears a skirt then i wear a skirt😤 pic.twitter.com/W78iH4wksN — westbrook.facts (@russwestfacts) December 9, 2021

We’ll be honest here. This fit looks damn good on him.

As for Kwame Brown, there aren’t many opinions within the NBA community that truly are objectively wrong.

But that one? Yeah, you can’t be carrying that sort of thinking in the year 2022, or even 2021.

However, it has been a year since this clip. So perhaps the man’s thinking has changed some, since then.

We certainly hope it has.

