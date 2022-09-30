$3 million Kyle Kuzma’s fashion sense may have just surpassed Russell Westbrook

Kyle Kuzma’s fashion tastes have been pretty off…beat lately

Kyle Kuzma has been doing pretty well since he was traded away by the Lakers, hasn’t he?

Firstly, you have his best season in the NBA, since his year with Lonzo Ball. And then, as if he wanted to prove that year was no fluke, he did this during the Wizards’ preseason game against the Warriors.

It’s early, but Kyle Kuzma is looking really good in Japan. Making all the all-star plays. pic.twitter.com/B7n2ekUIoI — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) September 30, 2022

Yikes. Do not take this man lightly.

But clearly, one other thing that just can’t be taken lightly about this man, is his taste in fashion. Heck, he even showed up to a very high-profile fashion show wearing this… loud outfit.

Kyle Kuzma’s New York Fashion Show Appearance Was Something https://t.co/yCY6Fu0OQ1 pic.twitter.com/4FRWZPwLVj — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 14, 2022

Hey, it may not be for everybody in the world, but it‘s most definitely him.

Later, when he was questioned on what his inspiration was, his response was quite interesting too.

Kyle Kuzma is a fashion icon &

he caught hell from y’all on Twitter about his #NYFW outfit. Today at Wizards media day, @kylekuzma explained the meticulousness of his outfit! pic.twitter.com/HkpTMAkTQq — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) September 23, 2022

But, is this the first time Kyle Kuzma’s fashion sense has put the whole NBA community on pause?

No!

So, in the theme of his Russell Westbrook-esque fashion sense, how about we turn the clock back to the incident that put him in fashion’s spotlight?

Let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Kyle Kuzma’s infamy started with his ‘drip’ ahead of a game against LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets last season

Now, after reading that subheading, you may already know what we’re talking about here.

But, for safety’s sake, how about we show you what we mean anyway?

Take a gander at the gargantuan topic of interest, in the YouTube clip below.

Obviously, the man’s fashion sense is a massive question here. But, we feel like yet another topic of interest should be, where in the heck did he buy that?

The man is 6’10” already. The fact that it’s that badly oversized for him too makes us doubt that this is an item that is mass produced.

All things said and done, props to him for searching every inch of the Earth for a sweater that can also double up as a very warm 3 bedroom house, with a built-in pool in there somewhere.

Guess that’s what happens when you have a net worth of $3 million. You have the resources to do absolutely anything.

