Lamar Jackson Jr., aka Bo Jackson, Committed to Ohio State University, Amuses Football Fans With His Uniquely Special Name(s)

As the NFL off-season is in full swing, the fans of the game are fully focused on college and high-school football. Right now, the fraternity is focused on one of the top recruits in the country, Bo Jackson Jr. The running back is listed as one of the best prospects in his 2025 recruiting class.

And while he has no relation to Bo Jackson, the former Raiders RB, he is a multiple sport athlete like his namesake, playing baseball and running track. With his exceptional running back skills, he has also gotten noticed for his actual name: Lamar Jackson Jr.

The running back has the names of 2 different NFL legends as a part of his own. While he was already gaining popularity for his skills, the running back has gotten even more popular because of his full name.

BREAKING: 4-star running back Bo Jackson, whose full name is Lamar Jackson Jr. has committed to The Ohio State University. pic.twitter.com/w7roDke1L3 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 5, 2024

As the tweet went viral, a lot of fans took to the platform to marvel at the similarities between the recruit and certain NFL legends. Fans were surprised at the surprising coincidence and even spoke about the uncanny resemblance between the youngster and his namesake. They were surprised to see that Bo Jackson Jr even played running back like NFL legend Bo Jackson back in the ’90s.

Man is gonna go through an identity crisis with those big time names — Big Apple Triple Threat: Rangers, Jets, & Mets (@Big_Apple_TT) June 5, 2024

We got the next Bo Jackson before gta 6, crazy — proud ranger fan (@Mystinc_t) June 5, 2024

A lot of names to live up to haha — The Redhatted Stranger (@redhatstranger) June 5, 2024

Ravens have the chance to do the funniest thing ever next draft — Tay Supreme (@2HUNNID6TAY) June 5, 2024



While fans have been speaking about the similarities between names, the youngster has committed to Ohio State University for the 2025 college season. And with his record in high school, and hopefully, the luck he carries from those big-time names, this youngster will follow his namesakes into the NFL.

The Story of Lamar Jackson Jr.

The young running back has already been making waves. Coming from Ohio, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound young gun has decided to play for his state’s university. As a senior in high school, Jackson has been listed as the No.136 recruit out of the ESPN 300.

Moreover, Jackson is also the No.6 overall prospect in the state of Ohio. The running back has garnered a lot of popularity and attention from different universities as well. While he is committed to Ohio, the other finalists who failed to recruit him were Alabama and Georgia.

With the kind of football schools that have been pursuing Jackson Jr, he is something special. The running back’s talent has been exceptional in his class considering he was ranked as the 9th best running back in the ESPN 300. With his pedigree, his numbers, and the football program he is entering, the RB has a chance to reach the places his namesakes have. It only remains to be seen if the upcoming college football season will bring about a new wave of Jackson fever in Ohio