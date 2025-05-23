mobile app bar

Lamar Jackson Rages Over “Mfs Who Never Worked Or Did a Thing In Life” Trying To Scavenge Off His Success

Suresh Menon
Published

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) on the field after the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium.

Jan 4, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) on the field after the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Today, Lamar Jackson is one of the defining faces of the NFL, not only for his accomplishments on the field but also for what he represents off it. For starters, the Ravens star is a dual-threat dynamo who rewrote expectations while shaping what a modern-day quarterback looks like.

Additionally, Jackson’s rise from a 32nd overall pick in 2018 to two-time league MVP has been nothing short of inspirational. While his blueprint built on perseverance, loyalty, and self-made success has helped him fetch a 5-year, $260 million contract deal, it has seemingly come with a price — the unwanted attention of those trying to ride the wave without putting in the work.

Last night, Lamar Jackson let loose on social media, posting a raw and unfiltered message to his Instagram story that sent the internet into speculation mode. It wasn’t about football. Nor was it about contracts — it was about entitlement.

“The things YOU work for mfs who never worked or did a thing in life want a piece of it,” Jackson wrote. “Having they hand out and mouth open. Lazy asf no type of hustle or [brain emoji]. None to show!! If ya feel a way [cussing emoji] ya WHOEVER.”

While Lamar Jackson didn’t take names, the tone and the emoticons used in the post indicate that it might be an outburst built on years of frustration. As of writing, there are no further details on the true meaning behind this post by the Ravens star, but what we do know is that this isn’t the first time he’s hinted at setting boundaries. Back in March of this year, he shared another cryptic post:

Whether aimed at hangers-on, fair-weather supporters, or even business associates, Lamar Jackson’s point is crystal clear: his success wasn’t built for someone else to coast off of.

And success, for the Ravens’ talisman, now stretches beyond the NFL. Earlier this month, he officially stepped into Hollywood, making his acting debut in Power Book III: Raising Kanan, where he played a cold-blooded hitman named E-Tone.

The episode aired May 9, 2025, and his portrayal of a “deadly, dangerous” enforcer has drawn plenty of praise online. Luckily for his fans, Jackson has even expressed interest in pursuing more acting roles once his playing career winds down, opening another lane for fame and, unfortunately, more people looking to benefit from it.

While the success of his acting career remains uncertain, there is no shortage of funds in his bank, thanks to a $260 million extension with the Ravens in 2023, with a whopping $185 million of it guaranteed.

Since then, he’s only cemented his value, posting a 66.9% completion rate over two seasons for 7,850 passing yards, 65 touchdowns, and just 11 interceptions, alongside 1,736 rushing yards and 9 rushing scores.

Add to this, his accolades of being a two-time MVP, a three-time All-Pro, a Baltimore icon and it’s understandable why people around him seem to be showing up with empty hands and open mouths.

If he continues on this path, the sky is the limit for the Ravens QB. This could also attract more people who want to take advantage of his success.

So this makes Lamar Jackson’s recent outbursts more than rants—he is trying to set the boundary. And in classic Lamar fashion style, he has made it clear: He worked hard for this. And if you didn’t, don’t expect a piece of it.

