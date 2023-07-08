LeBron James’ ‘Chosen One’ Merchandise On Victor Wembanyama’s Debut Leads to Fans Assuming ‘Subtle Dig’ Aimed At 7ft 5″ Rookie

It will be fair to say that Victor Wembanyama is the most exciting NBA rookie since a certain LeBron James. James joined the Cleveland Cavaliers with the NBA world expecting him to emerge as Michael Jordan’s successor, something that he was reasonably able to achieve. Wembanyama on the other hand, is an import from the French League and is also dealing with towering expectations. A decent Summer League debut for the Spurs saw Wembanyama finish his first game with 9 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 blocks. LeBron James was recently seen wearing a T-shirt featuring the famous Sports Illustrated cover that proclaimed him as the chosen one.

Advertisement

This has led fans to believe that James wore the T-shirt as a subtle dig at Wembanyama. With a 7 ft 5 in frame, Wembanyama has everything necessary to take the NBA by storm. Still, fulfilling the expectations already placed on his young career might prove to be a huge challenge.

LeBron James shows up in a “Chosen One” t-shirt on the day of Victor Wembanyama’s Summer League debut

When James joined the Cleveland Cavaliers as the number 1 pick of the 2003 NBA draft, he received tremendous attention. LeBron was already a household name by the time he announced for the draft, and was largely expected to become one of the league’s modern GOATs.

Advertisement

The same kind of expectations have since not existed for any other rookie. Wembanyama has three years of experience in the French League during which time he has consistently shown off his unique talents.

Wembanyama’s summer league debut saw him produce a commanding performance on the defensive end, although he did look shaky with his shooting. While his statistics also suggest there is plenty of scope for improvement with his shooting, Wembanyama’s ability on the ball in combination with his size makes him a huge threat for most defenses.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/30Burner_/status/1677435393925431297?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Regardless, the speculation has led to LeBron James showing up at a game while wearing the “Chosen t-shirt.” One fan was convinced that James aimed a dig at Wembanyama, while another suggested that the speculation is needless.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Calderon_410/status/1677698016977854466?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/30Burner_/status/1677441290026221570?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



The fan reminded others that Zion Williamson was also afforded the same kind of speculation. Also with Zion, injury troubles have seen his career stall to some extent. Regardless of how Wembanyama’s first season goes, he looks capable of taking the NBA by storm.

Fans left disappointed after Wembanyama’s Summer League debut

Wembanyama’s debut came in a 76-68 win over the Charlotte Hornets. However, there will be some concerns considering the 19-year-old only scored 9 points.

Fans who saw the game will testify that he put in a huge defensive shift. He was also a constant menace while on the court. However, the streaky shooting meant that he could only score 9 points, something which might be down to nerves.

After all, Victor Wembanyama has seen an extraordinary amount of attention over the past few weeks and months. The San Antonio Spurs might want to be a bit patient when it comes to the expectations levied on him.