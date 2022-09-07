Shaquille O’Neal’s son Myles corrupts Shaqir to go $250 over budget and get Yeezys 

Sometimes elder brothers can be a corrupting influence, Shaquille O’Neal’s son Shaqir finds this out when his brother Myles urges him to spend

The Shaquille O’Neal family is undoubtedly rich. A few smart from the father and his almost constant presence on TV screens have helped him accumulate a huge sum of wealth. 400 million Dollars to be precise, and that’s just the estimated portfolio.

Naturally, his sons, Shaqir O’Neal and Myles B O’Neal enjoy a luxurious lifestyle. But they still have a myriad of rules and restrictions around expenses.

Even his ex-wife Shaunie Henderson has access to some of his wealth, after all, they have a few kids together. But being the good parents that they are, they never let their kids go overboard with expenses.

By that we mean they don’t get to spend upwards of $1000 on a pair of shoes. Talk about rich kid privileges. So, what happens when your older brother is around? What sort of decision do you make? For Shaqir it meant breaking a rule.

Shaqir O’Neal spends $1250 on a pair of Yeezys at his brother’s behest, much to the dismay of his dad Shaquille O’Neal and mom Shaunie

In the video, we can see young Shaqir walk into the Flight Club store in Los Angeles, accompanied by the young devil, Myles B O’Neal. Shaqir is visibly excited as he has a chance to buy shoes worth $1000.

So what does he want? A pair of $12500 Nike MAGs, of course. Seeing as it is over his budget he is tempted by a pair of grey and orange Yeezys. They cost $1250. Does he go for something cheaper and stay within his budget?

No, of course not, what’s $250 to multi-millionaires? And like the caring older brother he is Myles doesn’t stop but instead encourages him to cop the pair. He even gives his brother a very good excuse, “Just tell mom, it was like added tax!”.

We’re almost certain both the boys got a mouthful from their father and most importantly from their mom, Shaunie, whose credit card they swiped. Sigh.

