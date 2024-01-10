“Anthony Davis Is Sick of D’Angelo Russell”: NBA Twitter Goes Crazy Over Lakers Star’s Reaction Amidst D’Lo Trade Rumors

May 12, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts with Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell (1) after a dunk in the second half of game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Toronto Raptors for their first out of two meetings of the 2023-2024 season. While the two teams are involved in an extremely well-contested bout, D’Angelo Russell committed an unfortunate turnover. NBA Twitter couldn’t help but point out the reaction of Anthony Davis, adding fuel to D’Lo’s trade rumors.

At one point in the first half, D’Angelo Russell committed a lazy turnover, one that could’ve been avoided. As seen in the embed below, Anthony Davis seemed perplexed after looking at the play.

As soon as AD’s reaction to the turnover went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions. The majority of the users pointed out the obvious – Davis’ confused look. These same users implied the fact that The Brow was sick of Russell.

D’Angelo Russell has constantly been under the gun. With the Lakers trade rumors surrounding him, this play has come up at the wrong time, adding more fuel to the fire. With the Lakers rumored to be preparing a massive overhaul, much like last season, his place on the Lakers may be something Russell has to worry about now.

The Los Angeles Lakers are rumored to trade D’Angelo Russell

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most star-studded teams in the NBA with LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the pack. Before the season commenced, every analyst and enthusiast expected the Purple & Gold to emerge as one of the powerhouses of the West.

Unfortunately, almost 40 games into the campaign, that hasn’t been the case. The team did manage to win the In-Season Tournament. However, after winning the inaugural tournament, the team has had some horrendous displays, losing 10 out of their 14 games.

Amidst their awful form, the Lakers are rumored to make some changes to the lineup. Zach LaVine has been a superstar who has been associated with the Purple & Gold for a long time now. Several reports predict D’Angelo Russell to be one of the players on the franchise’s trading block.

Uninspiring plays like these will only demotivate D’Lo, as fans get riled up, trolling him constantly.