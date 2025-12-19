“Don’t Like People Taking Shots at Him”: Steph Curry and Draymond Green Speak Out About Klay Thompson’s Recent Run-Ins

Klay Thompson hasn’t played for the Golden State Warriors in sometime and for good reasons. The 4 time NBA champion played for the Warriors for 13 years, becoming a crucial part of the dynasty that also prominently featured Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Now, change in playing time and the perception that he was on his way down the hill might have resulted in him leaving the Warriors, but his brotherhood with Curry and Green remains just as strong.

Advertisement

Thompson has recently found himself at the receiving end of some mouth from players who would be lucky and then some to achieve half of what he has in the NBA.

Last month, he had to remind Memphis Grizzlies’ controversial star Ja Morant that he was profoundly disappointed in him. “It’s funny to run your mouth when you’re on the bench. It’s kind of the story of his career so far, just leaving us wanting more,” Thompson had told reporters.

“We all want to see him out there and do his best, but he’s just been letting a lot of other stuff get in the way of that. We need that in the NBA. We need our best players to be out there, and when you’re a star, it comes with a great responsibility. I hate to see that go to waste,” he had added.

To surmise, Thompson had, for all purposes, lil bro’d Morant. Unfortunately that wasn’t lesson enough because just days later, Miami Heat’s rookie Myron Gardner started talking to him out of turn once again. Thankfully, Heat assistant coach Caron Butler ensured that he brought out Gardner and had him apologize to Thompson after the game!

While Thompson did come out of both scuffles looking like a million bucks, his Warriors brothers also reminded everyone that despite appearances, they were still in the foxhole with him.

Curry, a self-professed lifetime cheerleader for Thompson said that he felt sad having to watch Klay go through all of this by himself. Reacting to the Grizzlies incident, Curry said, “The idea that he is carrying the Warrior success no matter what jersey he has on, I do like that part of it … But I don’t like people taking shots at him when he doesn’t have that coverage and he doesn’t have his guys with him.”

Draymond Green shared similar sentiments as well, after watching Klay tussle with Gardner. Firstly, he made it clear that Gardner wasn’t ‘welcome at his table’ and then talked about how jarring it was to see the former Warriors star fight these battles by himself.

“That’s two instances in a row I saw him arguing by himself,” Green said. “What the f***?” he asked.

Well, it’s always good to know that the brotherhood is as strong as it was for the 12 years they played and won together.