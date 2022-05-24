Basketball

“I don’t see the same type of dominance of LeBron James coming from Luka Doncic”: Iman Shumpert disregards the comparisons between the Mavs MVP and the Lakers’ superstar

“I don’t see the same type of dominance of LeBron James coming from Luka Doncic”: Iman Shumpert disregards the comparisons between the Mavs MVP and the Lakers’ superstar
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
LSG vs RCB Eden Gardens pitch report for today IPL match: Eden Gardens Kolkata pitch batting or bowling
Next Article
Eden Gardens highest score in IPL: Highest IPL chase at Eden Gardens
NBA Latest Post
“I don’t see the same type of dominance of LeBron James coming from Luka Doncic”: Iman Shumpert disregards the comparisons between the Mavs MVP and the Lakers’ superstar
“I don’t see the same type of dominance of LeBron James coming from Luka Doncic”: Iman Shumpert disregards the comparisons between the Mavs MVP and the Lakers’ superstar

Iman Shumpert denies the LeBron James-Luka Doncic comparisons as the Slovenian doesn’t possess “the same…