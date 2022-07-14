“Lewis Hamilton don’t understand why drivers do that”– After Sebastian Vettel Mercedes star bashes Pierre Gasly and other drivers

Lewis Hamilton criticises younger drivers after Sebastian Vettel bashes them for reckless driving at the Red Bull ring and on earlier occasions.

Sebastian Vettel fumed at Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon during the last F1 race in Austria. The German race driver was hit by Gasly at turn 13 while the former was progressing in the standings.

But a collision with the Frenchman sent him into the gravel. After rejoining the track, Vettel was clearly angry and ranted, “Man, man, man…can I have a race without these clowns?” Vettel finished the race in P17.

They literally made Sebastian Vettel, one of the kindest drivers on the grid lose his patience and say “CAN I HAVE A RACE WITHOUT THESE CLOWNS?!”. I’m looking at you Albon and Gasly, good job boys.🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/QjHD3rvNpT — Ebru (@burgonya) July 10, 2022

On the other hand, Gasly was given a five-second penalty. But Vettel is not alone in criticizing the younger generation of F1 drivers. His contemporary, Lewis Hamilton, also has some qualms with those drivers.

“I just got a bit of wheelspin, then I was under attack from the cars around, and then Pierre just moved over to the side,” assessed Hamilton, according to RacingNews365.

“I don’t understand why drivers do that when there’s so much space to the right, and I couldn’t do anything about it.”

Lewis Hamilton excited for the rest of the season

With 11 races, Mercedes have gained a lot of ground in the championship, considering they could not be at their usual best. But with these new upgrades, the Silver Arrows are now regularly ending up on podiums.

But it’s a still long way to go for them, as Ferrari and Red Bull are still faster than them. Though Mercedes has an edge with their reliability, and over here, they are managing to fetch points.

If Mercedes manages to add a couple of tenth of seconds into their pace, they can literally spice up the competition further. After his initial underwhelming performances, Hamilton got back-to-back podiums in the last two races.

Will he continue his streak? That remains to be seen. But with the F1 season halfway gone, it’s more likely that Red Bull and Ferrari will manage to keep the business between themselves.

