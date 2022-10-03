LoL Worlds Day Three 2022 Play-Ins Results

LoL Worlds Day Three gave us DRX going undefeated in the play-ins while Loud pulled off an unbelievable upset against Fnatic.

The Worlds league has been nothing short of a blast for all the viewers. DRX keeps giving viewers a show by dominating any team unlucky enough to end up in their path.

While DRX is destroying teams, LLL managed to pull off an upset victory against Fnatic. Fnatic looked unbeatable in the earlier games, but LLL managed to stop their streak.

The Standings after day 3 of #Worlds2022 Play-Ins! pic.twitter.com/7ubjtjVF7P — LoL Esports (@lolesports) October 2, 2022



This tweet shows us what the standings are after Day three.

Also Read: Top 5 Useful Minecraft Items Including Torch and Shovel

LoL Worlds Day Three: Matches and Results

As we can see, DRX dominates group three with 4-0 victories, while Evil Genuises lead group A with a 3-1 record.

After the LLL vs. Fnatic match, MAD Lions beat Saigon Buffalo to get second place in Group B, thus qualifying for Knockouts.

DetonatioN FocusMe won over Beyond gaming, with a 2-2 scoreline after four matches.

Evil Geniuses beat The Chiefs, who lost all of their matches. Thus, they are eliminated from the tournament. RNG beat Isurus.

RNG again beat The Wildcats to secure a 3-1 scoreline and increase their chances of making Knockouts.

If the previous defeat was not enough, DRX added salt to the wound by defeating Isurus, cutting the latter’s journey short and sending them home.

The monumental upset by LOUD over Fnatic left Twitter and the crowd in shock. Fnatic’s bot lanes are some of the best, yet LLL managed to counter it and overwhelm them.

RNG has managed to bounce back well after its loss to DRX. But DRX has been shot out of a cannon since they have not dropped a single game.

Their current form has made many people suspect they will win the tournament. The path for them is not easy as teams like Evil Geniuses are in their way.

Also Read: What is Valorant Franchising? List of Participating Teams

The fourth and fifth days will decide who will win and go on to the main playoffs. The favorites are Fnatic, DRX, and Evil Genuises.