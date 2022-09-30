What is Valorant Franchising? List of Participating Teams

What is Valorant Franchising? It is a closed-off circuit played with multiple teams that look to earn credibility, prizes, and reputation.

In the middle of Champions 2022, Riot Games announced their interest in getting franchising. Many avid e-sports fans are confused regarding what franchising is.

That is why we will tackle the definition of franchising and what teams are qualified for it.



If you need a video explanation, click on the one above; it tackles everything you need to know.

What is Valorant Franchising?

The franchising system allows multiple teams to compete in a single competition throughout the year. Instead of tournament winnings, the teams receive a stipend and revenue from purchased skins.

There are no eliminations in this league as such. Teams will continue to play unless they do something outside the contract that violates terms and demands expulsion.

There will be three collective regions instead of seven. These are The Americas, Asia Pacific, and EMEA.

In The Americas, there will be regions like NA, LATAM North, South, and Brazil. EMEA includes European regions, including France, Turkey, Austria, and Switzerland.

The Asia Pacific includes South Asia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Korea, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Oceania.

The champions from the winning region get to bring three teams from their region every year.

Initially, ten teams from each region are competing against one another. The format hasn’t been announced, but we know the teams who have made it.

Also Read: NAVI looks to Sign Former Masters Winners

Teams who have Made Franchising

As mentioned, ten teams from each region are making it initially. Those teams are:

The Americas

Sentinels C9 NRG 100 Thieves Evil Geniuses Furia KRU Esports Leviatan LOUD MIBR

EMEA

BBL Esports FNATIC Team Liquid Team Vitality KOI NAVI Giants Karmine Corps Team Heretics FUT Esports

Asia Pacific

Paper Rex DRX T1 ZETA Division Talon Esports Team Secret Rex Regum Qeon Global Esports Gen.G Detonation Gaming

Also Read: Agent 21 Details: Everything You Need to Know

It will be interesting to see how all these teams interact with each other. The games played will be live-streamed by Riot, and the teams have already started changing their rosters to prepare for franchising.

Any further details will come from Riot’s or Valorant’s Twitter account.