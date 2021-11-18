Valorant Patch 3.10 : Game breaking bugs reported on multiple agents after Patch 3.10 brought massive changes.

Users on Reddit have posted game-breaking Valorant 3.10 Bugs. Significant issues with multiple agent abilities and gameplay.

Valorant patch 3.10 brought in Agent 17 Chamber and ranked matchmaking changes. On the quality of life front, minor but helpful changes and bug fixes had been introduced.

Rarely do we see a bugless update or DLC in any game to date. Dota 2 has been in Beta since circa 2012. To be honest, every multiplayer game is in beta mode always. This is due to the constant nature of updates.

With the current patch, i.e. 3.10, Valorant introduced quite a few bugs. Most of them relate to movement and ability usage. Bugs have also been reported on the Magepunk skin.

Valorant patch 3.10: Yoru and Chamber on Split.

Gameplay Bug from Sleepy on Vimeo.

Certain players have reported unfixable bugs. What happens specifically on Yoru, Chamber on the Split map?

It seems the bug cannot always be reproduced with 100% accuracy. From our perspective, it seems like an animation bug. We also know Breeze map has the same issues pretty much.

Users have reported that the bug inflicts random people. When the curse hits, one is unable to use any mouse-based controls or abilities. Only WASD is available for movement.

Solution: Do not buy anything, just hope that your teammate wins.

Valorant has its fair share of game-breaking events. The next bug is 100% reproducible.

Multiple bugged agent interactions until death or round l0ss.

Trying Chamber’s ult for the first time and-.. Via u/DaSp33dyb0i #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/UHLvAZGPGj — Valorant Updates (@ValorantUpdated) November 18, 2021

Valorant patch 3.10 introduced us to a new Sentinel. That seems to have caused problems.

The bug makes you feel helpless. Running away from your opponents is the only option.

The bug implements itself in the following manner:

Try and use the Teleport skill at the end of the round win.

Next round on respawn, weapons and abilities are unusable.

The extra feature allows Chamber to become a pea-shooter as well. Handy, when you want to throw the game. Not the only bug though

Solution: Don’t use any abilities after a round win. Rather do not breathe even!! Expect a hotfix soon.

well this bug needs a fix quick.. Via REVEN #VALORANT YT pic.twitter.com/V3wMB9Cr9B — Valorant Updates (@ValorantUpdated) November 18, 2021

The above problems have also been reported on Sage, Cypher and Sova. Pretty much it can be assumed that every agent is cursed with this bug.

Game updates always break the balance and the overall feel of the game. But, it is necessary to introduce new and improved content.

As a developer, Riot is pretty punctual. As a result, we expect the problems to be fixed shortly within a few hours.

