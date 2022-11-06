LoL Worlds 2022 Winner: DRX wins the LoL Championship 2022

After a very nerve wrecking 5 match LoL Worlds 2022 Finals, DRX wins the title of the World Champions 2022. The matches currently take place was being watched by the World who wanted to know who the new champion was. T1 was riding on Oner’s shoulders as he managed to take the team out of crucial situations and how. Coming in at the most important situations, he was the one who managed to ensure the team stood tall till the fifth match. The last match was saved by Gumayusi, who shot an arrow at the perfect time to save game five, but they could not save the Championship title. The tiring Worlds 2022 had a lot of ups and downs for DRX, who had struggled a lot since the beginning. They had barely managed to survive and then made it to the finals. And was the LoL Worlds 2022 Winner.

The fifth match was the most nail biting one as it came close to an end, and the much needed moment T1’s Guma snipped at the Baron and stole it, ensuring his team has more chances to survive. The match went on for long, and eventually the team fell part in the hands of DRX. DRX is the best underdog story, as they finish as the winners of the series.

“After winning, I wanted to say I am the best player in the World. But it is not about myself being the best player, it is about our team being the best team in the World. And today we are the best team in the world. I want to say thanks to all the players, and the coaching staff and also… all the fans out there.” Deft said

Also Read: How to Make a Campfire in Minecraft

LoL Worlds 2022 Winner: Who set the records?

Deft, the one to be pitted against Faker, the high school friend has managed to bag his first Worlds title. This is probably the last time he will be seen at the world stage as he sets to get enlisted for military service next year. A very emotional Deft said “After winning, I wanted to say I am the best player in the World. But it is not about myself being the best player, it is about our team being the best team in the World. And today we are the best team in the world. I want to say thanks to all the players, and the coaching staff and also… all the fans out there.”

Faker, the Worlds veteran was the one to set and make records. The record that he made was of winning four Worlds titles, and make he record for the highest number of kills in the Worlds. He broke the record that was previously set by Uzi.

Also Read: Massive balance changes coming to Overwatch 2 on November 15