LoL Worlds 2022 Prize Pool: How much money did DRX win?

The 2022 season for the League of Legends Worlds has come to an end. DRX is the winner. It is the first win for the team and they walked away with the lion’s share of the $2,25,000 prize pool. The match was a close call between T1 and DRX, and two high school friends who now play for two different teams. The ultimate goal was to win the title and a major chunk of the LoL Worlds 2022 Prize Pool. The teams who did not win have taken some part of the prize pool.

While the prize pool has not increased from last year, it has only changed in the distribution percentage. DRX took home 22 percent of the total money, making their share around $489,500. The runner-up, T1 got around 15 percent, which is $333, 750.

How much money did DRX take from LoL Worlds 2022 Prize Pool?

After winning the Worlds 2022, DRX walked away with $489,500. After a grueling match 5 victory, the team has been able to put their hands on the trophy and the glory they were trying to chase. As far as Deft is concerned, his expression spoke volumes as he won his first Worlds title with his team. The match and the run up to it have been extremely nerve-racking.

The build up was intense and the solid underdog and champion narrative was in play all the time. DRX tied with T1 after the latter won the first round, and then tied with them again after T1 won the second. The finals did move to the fifth match and DRX won 3-2. Faker and Deft, both player’s experience in the last 10 years ensured they guide the team as well as they did.

Here is the prize won by the top 4 teams at the LoL Worlds 2022:

1st

$489,500

DRX

2nd

$333,750

T1

3rd-4th

$178,000

JD Gaming

Gen.G Esports

LoL Worlds 2022 MVP

Kingen was named as the MVP of the Finals as he had the most crucial kills and was the one who ensured the team stood their griund when needed, and attacked in the match of a life time. All of the team was extremely emotional at how the day turned out for them. There was celebration, there were tears and overall, lifetime a lot of joy everywhere.

