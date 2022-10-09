This article will look at how to make a campfire in Minecraft. It is quite a straightforward recipe that requires a handful of ingredients.

A Campfire is an essential tool that will keep all mobs away from you, but it has many other uses that we will discuss in another section. Let us look at what you will need to make a campfire.

Firstly, you will need three sticks, some coal, and wooden logs. It doesn’t matter what wood you use as long as you have the logs. Let us see how you can obtain these items. Then we will look at how you can make a Campfire.

How to Make a Campfire in Minecraft

Step 1 – Gathering Sticks and Coal

First, gather some wood. You can find wood in any forest by cutting trees. After collecting wooden blocks, place the wooden blocks on top of the other to make sticks. Pretty simple.

Next, you have to get coal. You can mine coal from caves, stony hills, and mountain sides. Pretty easy. You will need a pickaxe, though. We have discussed this before in the article attached below.

Also Read: How to make a Torch in Minecraft

Step 2 – Making Wooden Logs (optional)

As you can see, making wooden logs is optional since wood itself does the job of being an ingredient in building a campfire. But it is essential to know how to make logs.

You can cut trees and store logs in your inventory. After taking those logs and arranging them in a 4×4 starting from the extreme left, you can make stripped logs. This works for any tree.

Step 3 – Making a Campfire

Open the Crafting Table. Place three wooden blocks/ logs in the bottom three squares. Place coal in the middle grid and stick around the coal; on the left, top, and right. After placing all the ingredients properly, click the craft button and add the campfire to your inventory.

There you have it; you just made a campfire!

Uses of Campfire

The campfire you have built is used for eliminating bee hives, as a trap for mobs, and as a smoke signal. They are useable underwater as well, as they do damage to mobs thee too.

Also Read: How to Make a Crafting Table in Minecraft