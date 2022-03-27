“Michael Jordan had an insane 848 20-point games”:Zach LaVine gets his 200th 20-point game, still no comparison to the Bulls legend

Michael Jordan holds a multitude of records in the NBA. Amongst them, the most interesting one is the number of 20pt games under his belt.

Jordan’s longevity might be questionable, however, his scoring prowess is not. The Bulls legend was amongst the most prolific scorers in the league.

He has an eye-popping career average of 30.1 points per game. Every time a new Chicago Bulls hits a milestone, we are sent a salient reminder of MJ’s absurd statistics.

The latest reminder is the ridiculous number of 20pt games he has for the Chicago Bulls.

Zach LaVine reaches 200 20pt games, Michael Jordan has 848 of those

Zach LaVine had his 200th 20-point game with the Bulls tonight, becoming only the 9th Bull ever to do so. Michael Jordan leads with 848 such games. pic.twitter.com/8Q3gL0Kzw7 — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 27, 2022

For any modern player to hit 200 20pt games for a franchise is nothing short of amazing. The statistic is indicative of amazing scoring ability and a fine run of fitness.

Zach LaVine and the Bulls have been on a remarkable season. The Chicago franchise sits in the 5th seed and the NBA slam dunk champion is a big reason.

The Bulls have scored a lot of points and Zach is averaging 24.8 ppg. Zach’s last performance helped him reach his 200th 20 point game for the Bulls. In doing so he becomes the 9th player in franchise history to reach this milestone.

It is by no means a small feat. As we comb through the history books, we are reminded that MJ had a whopping 848 20 point games for the Bulls.

It is unlikely we will see another Bull come close to breaking the five-time MVP’s record. Till then, we can only admire his greatness from afar.