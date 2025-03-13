mobile app bar

2025 MLB Spring Breakout is Here – Who is This Year’s Paul Skenes?

Elliott Price
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
2025 MLB Spring Breakout is Here - Who is This Year's Paul Skenes?

Sept 22, 2024 – Cincinnati Oh: Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes at Great American Ball Park – Credit: © Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s quite the gathering. Baseball’s future is on display. It’s the second annual MLB Spring Breakout. A rousing success in it’s first season with players like rookie of the year Paul Skenes and number one overall pick Jackson Holliday.

For four days the elite of baseball’s young talent gathers to play one another and show all what’s about to happen. This year that includes the Red Sox much balleyhooed trio of Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer.

30 In 30 - Boston Red Sox
Feb 18, 2025; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony (48) participates in media day at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

All three are expected to find their way to Fenway Park for their rookie seasons this year, perhaps two could even be there opening day. There is so much more on display than just Red Sox riches.

The Next Paul Skenes?

It will be tough for anyone to have the impact of Pirates starter Paul Skenes. After his 2024 spring breakout appearance, Skenes burst onto the big league scene and won rookie of the year while also placing third for the NL Cy Young award.

This year’s top pitching hopefuls include a future Skenes teammate in Bubba Chandler. While he isn’t expected to make the Pirates out of spring training, he will be arriving before you know it.

Other top pitching prospects include a bevy of young Chicago White Sox hurlers in Noah Schultz,Hagen Smith and Sean Burke. There are even more White Sox on the way including a pair of catchers in Kyle Teel and Edward Quero plus shortstop Colson Montgomery.

Throw in the Angels Caden Dana, Colorado’s Chase Dollander, Cards’ Quinn Mathews and more and you have a bunch of your hurlers ready for the big time..

Hitters well represented

2025 MLB Spring Breakout is Here – Who is This Year’s Paul Skenes?
Feb 27, 2025; Port St. Lucie, Fl, USA; Astros third baseman Cam Smith at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Future hitting stars will abound as well. Houston’s Cam Smith, Toronto’s Orelvis Martinez and the Angels Christian Moore are already pressing for roster spots at big league camps this spring.

Not far behind but in need of an opening are the likes of Baltimore’s catching prospect Sam Basallo and pair of Marlins, first baseman Deyvison De Los Santos and catcher Augustin Ramirez.

There’s just so much more in this event that features games played at major league spring training stadiums across Arizona and Florida, with full rosters of top prospects from each franchise.

About the author

Elliott Price

Elliott Price

x-icon

Elliott spent more than 40 years in sports broadcasting. He hosted sports morning shows in both Montreal and Toronto. Elliott handled play by play duties in a multitude of sports. Most notably as the voice of the Montreal Expos. Also CFL football, NHL hockey, OHL and QMJHL junior hockey, boxing, soccer, swimming and more. He currently is senior baseball writer for 'The Sports Rush'

Share this article

Don’t miss these