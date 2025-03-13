2025 MLB Spring Breakout is Here – Who is This Year’s Paul Skenes?

It’s quite the gathering. Baseball’s future is on display. It’s the second annual MLB Spring Breakout. A rousing success in it’s first season with players like rookie of the year Paul Skenes and number one overall pick Jackson Holliday.

For four days the elite of baseball’s young talent gathers to play one another and show all what’s about to happen. This year that includes the Red Sox much balleyhooed trio of Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer.

All three are expected to find their way to Fenway Park for their rookie seasons this year, perhaps two could even be there opening day. There is so much more on display than just Red Sox riches.

The Next Paul Skenes?

It will be tough for anyone to have the impact of Pirates starter Paul Skenes. After his 2024 spring breakout appearance, Skenes burst onto the big league scene and won rookie of the year while also placing third for the NL Cy Young award.

This year’s top pitching hopefuls include a future Skenes teammate in Bubba Chandler. While he isn’t expected to make the Pirates out of spring training, he will be arriving before you know it.

Other top pitching prospects include a bevy of young Chicago White Sox hurlers in Noah Schultz,Hagen Smith and Sean Burke. There are even more White Sox on the way including a pair of catchers in Kyle Teel and Edward Quero plus shortstop Colson Montgomery.

Throw in the Angels Caden Dana, Colorado’s Chase Dollander, Cards’ Quinn Mathews and more and you have a bunch of your hurlers ready for the big time..

Hitters well represented

Future hitting stars will abound as well. Houston’s Cam Smith, Toronto’s Orelvis Martinez and the Angels Christian Moore are already pressing for roster spots at big league camps this spring.

Not far behind but in need of an opening are the likes of Baltimore’s catching prospect Sam Basallo and pair of Marlins, first baseman Deyvison De Los Santos and catcher Augustin Ramirez.

There’s just so much more in this event that features games played at major league spring training stadiums across Arizona and Florida, with full rosters of top prospects from each franchise.