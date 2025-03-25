The Lost Relics of MLB: Where are They?

The lost wonders of the baseball world. Baseballs are more than just venues, they’re temples of history and success.

When these parks are torn down or renovated, relics from these sites become pieces of history. But where do they go? Are they destroyed, too?

Polo Grounds’ Home Plate

Polo Grounds was the home of the New York Giants (baseball, of course). This stadium was full of history. One that comes to mind is that it was the field where Willie Mays had his incredible over-the-shoulder catch in the 1954 World Series.

The Grounds was demolished in 1964, after 84 years of service to the baseball world. Nowadays, fans can travel to Cooperstown to find the home plate.

Old Yankee Stadium Letters

Also known as “The House That Ruth Build,” the old Yankee Stadium was a mecca of baseball. Between Babe Ruth‘s towering home runs and Derek Jeter being Derek Jeter, you could trace many historic moments back to this stadium.

After the 2006 renovations, the stadium’s iconic old letters were auctioned off to collectors, preserving a piece of its rich history. These letters likely take up the majority of the space in some New York apartments.

Wrigley’s Original Scoreboard

Dating back to 1967, the Cubs’ ivy-covered walls prop up a hand-operated scoreboard.

In the modern realm of baseball, scoreboards are all digital. Luckily, a Wrigley field attendant could still experience the charm of classic baseball!

Lost Relics

Ebbets Field is a key landmark of baseball’s history. It was home to the Brooklyn Dodgers where Jackie Robinson broke the colour barrier in 1947. The field was destroyed in 1960, where most of the relics were likely demolished too. The remains are still a grail for collectors.

Ebbets Field during the 1947 World Series pic.twitter.com/wHZU9xCf3D — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) January 27, 2025

Over in the midwest, Comiskey Park held White Sox games for 80 years. Incredibly rich in history, Comiskey Park was home to Shoeless Joe Jackson‘s 1919 World Series, to name just one. Rumours suggest that someone privately acquired its batting cage, but no one knows for sure.

As stadiums continue to evolve, these relics serve as a bridge between generations of baseball fans. Whether they’re in a museum, or kept in private, they remind us that baseball’s history is never far away.