Trade Deadline Longshot: Bo Bichette to Red Sox in Rare Intra-Division Blockbuster with Blue Jays?

May 24, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) prepares to hit during an at bat in the first inning of the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports

Reports state that the Toronto Blue Jays are considering trading star shortstop Bo Bichette ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline. After a breakout campaign last year, batting above .300 with 20 home runs, his numbers have gone south—hitting well under .250 with only four home runs in 65 games. However, at just 26 years of age, Bichette still holds great potential, making the trade hard to swallow for the Blue Jays.

After all, the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees will make it a long season ahead with better competition in the division. Although Bichette’s contract goes up to 2026, Blue Jays could use the remaining 1.5 years of control and combine it for a much more prosperous farm which a Bo Bichette deal would quickly provide. For the young talent in Toronto, the expected sellers could attain huge returns.

So who might trade for Bo Bichette? Despite a down season, Bichette has improved recently, hitting .302 since May 10. Several candidates would be interested in the talented shortstop especially those needing a boost in the position. Among the potential suitors could be the Blue Jays’ divisional rivals, the Boston Red Sox.

Though it is unlikely for the Blue Jays to trade Bichette to an AL East rival, the possibility is intriguing. According to Jim Bowden at the Athletic “Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow is searching for more starting pitching and a short-term solution for shortstop.” Since the Red Sox are without Trevor Story, the trade as bizarre as it may sound, is worth considering.

The versatile Ceddanne Rafaela has played both center field and shortstop in the tournament, which has created some instability right up the middle. David Hamilton, recently assigned shortstop duties, is unlikely to sustain his current .282/.339/.436 slash line and .774 OPS (116 OPS+) throughout the season. Bichette with only a year and a half remaining on his contract, might give the Red Sox a good but short solution.

For the Red Sox to get a deal done with their closest rival, they would have to offer top prospects in the game. Bichette might be used as a swap with Story, giving some juice to the Red Sox’s offensive lineup. In addition, the Red Sox might use Nick Yorke—a soon-to-be 2024-ready, power-hitting middle infielder and Bryan Mata, a triple-digit fastball-throwing major league pitcher with a sweeping slider. While this story seems like a dystopian reality, others seem at least more feasible.

Other potential landing spots for Bo Bichette

The MLB trade deadline is still a month and a half away. But if anything, the buyers and sellers are becoming more and more evident as we are about a third of the way through the season.

The Dodgers, facing Gavin Lux’s struggles, might seek depth in Bo Bichette to strengthen their lineup alongside Mookie Betts. Between Bichette’s $9 million raise, the Jays’ budget already being stretched as it is, and the fact the Dodgers can easily absorb the remainder of his 2024 salary, gives this trade some steam.

Next, add the San Francisco Giants to that list of teams that would likely benefit from Bo Bichette playing shortstop. The Giants, eager to contend, could trade for Bichette to boost their playoff chances. In return, the Blue Jays might receive top prospect Marco Luciano and near-MLB-ready pitcher Carson Whisenhunt. This trade would provide Toronto with future talent while giving the Giants an immediate shortstop upgrade.

On the other hand, the Atlanta Braves can and should seriously consider targeting Bichette to quell their shortstop issues. Orlando Arcia’s offensive struggles have left something to be desired at the plate. Hence, the Braves, who are known for making bold decisions, could see Bichette as a long-term solution at shortstop.

While there are clear frontrunners in the race for Bo Bichette, the idea of a trade with the Red Sox though farfetched is not impossible. The clock is ticking and the Blue Jays need to strategize. As the trade deadline approaches, the main question remains: could Bo Bichette be the answer for the Red Sox at shortstop?