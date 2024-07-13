Who Would Win a Aaron Judge vs. Giancarlo Stanton UFC Showdown? Yankees Captain Breaks Silence

Sep 5, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) is greeted by right fielder Aaron Judge (99) after hitting a two run home run in the sixth inning for his 400th career home run against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Imagine a scenario where Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton switch from wielding bats to donning gloves! In a Casa De Klub episode, Judge even gave a detailed analysis of who might win the fight after he was questioned about a hypothetical UFC showdown between him and Stanton.

When analyzing the imaginary bout, Judge believed that Stanton would win- citing his prowess in ground-and-pound techniques. The Yankees captain even mused that Stanton could potentially force him to submit for a win. However, even while acknowledging his teammate’s strength on the ground, Judge envisioned them mostly staying upright and exchanging hits during the fight.

“I’d say we’re going four rounds, and I got Stanton winning by… But I think we’d probably stand up. We’d stand up. I don’t see either of us being a wrestler.”

Judge also pointed out that although he has a reach advantage over Stanton, both players lack the agility usually seen in wrestlers- which suggests that the match will likely focus more on striking.

It’s no surprise that Judge tends to be diplomatic and avoids controversy during interviews. Adding to that, he has always made sure to place his team and teammates first during his MLB career. Never for once, he has tried to put himself above others- a quality that is strikingly similar to Yankees legend, Derek Jeter.

Do you recall when Judge played a role in bringing Stanton to New York? Yankees GM Brian Cashman consulted Judge for his opinion before finalizing the trade. Reportedly, Judge was thrilled about Stanton joining the team and saw it as a move that could benefit the Yankees’ quest for a championship. The rest is now history.

Stanton came to the Yankees through a trade with the Miami Marlins in December 2017. However, despite being a Yankees power-hitter, injuries have stunted the outfielder’s time on the field.

Will Stanton’s Latest Injury Hamper the New York Yankees’ Shot at the 2024 World Series Title?

The New York Yankees have been facing some challenges since Stanton got injured in late June. While it’s easy to blame the team’s slump on his absence, the situation is much more complex.

Stanton’s presence as a hitter was crucial for the team and his sitting out has led to a gap in the lineup. To compensate for the outfielder’s power, the Yankees had to make adjustments to their batting order by putting players in unfamiliar roles.

Other injuries have also plagued the team throughout the MLB season which in turn has affected both their pitching rotation and outfield depth. Alongside these issues, The Yankees have faced tougher opponents recently which contributed to a rough patch regardless of Stanton’s absence.

Reports suggest that Stanton could return after the All-Star break, which would certainly improve the team’s lineup. The actual effect of his absence on the team’s performance will become clearer once the Yankees have a healthy roster of players and show some progress in the second half of the season.

That being said, it’s not necessarily all over for the Yankees. They still have a shot because the team boasts a lineup with players who can provide offensive firepower apart from Stanton. Judge and DJ LeMahieu are all capable of shouldering the responsibilities. The team also has a strong pitching squad that can cater to the ongoing season even if the offense falters. On top of it, other players have the chance to fill the gap created by Stanton’s absence.

Though Stanton being out poses a challenge, it doesn’t spell doom for the Yankees’ chances at winning the 2024 World Series. However, one thing is sure, their fate hinges on how they survive through this slumpy period through contributions from other team members.