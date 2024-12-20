Alex Anthopoulis’ Quiet Braves Off Season

Alex Anthopoulis has been awful quiet in an off season that will soon be pushing into it’s third month. His Braves have lost long time rotation mainstay Max Fried to the Yankees in free agency. All he’s done is sign cast off outfielder Bryan De La Cruz to a non guaranteed contract.

While the loss of Fried will be felt and leaves a hole that could use fixing, the fact is there’s not a lot of room for addition in the rotation or starting line up. What’s needed here is health and a return to form.

That the Braves made the post season in 2024 is a minor miracle considering not just the amount of injury suffered by the team but by which players were lost.

Ronald Acuna Jr. had won the MVP and righthender Spencer Strider placed fourth in Cy Young voting in 2023. Both missed most of the season.

Anthopoulis’ brilliant off season stroke last year was the signing of Chris Sale. His 2023 late season return to form held and he went on to win the National League Cy Young award.

Injuries just kept coming

Acuna and Strider were the top of the talent that got hurt but other all stars were felled as well. Second baseman Ozzie Albies missed sixty-three games with a pair of freak injuries. He fractured a toe early, came back and fractured his wrist in late July.

Third baseman Austin Riley was out for a total of fifty-two games. He fractured his right hand on August 18th when he was hit by a 97 mph fastball from Angels pitcher Jack Kochanowicz. He never did return.

Catcher Sean Murphy who had an OPS+ of 127 in 2023, suffered an oblique injury on Opening Day and was out until the end of May. He never found his game, his OPS+ dropping to a miserable 76. He managed only seventy-two games.

Center fielder Michael Harris II was out fifty two games. Reliever turned starter Reynaldo Lopez, Anthopoulis’ other outstanding free agent signing, missed time with shoulder inflammation. Even Fried found his way to the injured list.

More from Kelenic

The rise of starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach will help offset the loss of Fried and the return of Strider will leave one rotation spot as it looks as though Charlie Morton won’t be re-signed. Though Strider and Acuna may not be ready on opening day.

“With both guys, I don’t think it’s significant time, but I think we’re confident that Opening Day is not realistic for them,” Anthopoulos said. “I think, look, once we get to spring, you get to the beginning of February, you’ll have a much better idea on timelines”

Thus the signing of outfielder Bryan De La Cruz. The other outfield position was somewhat of a disappointment as Jarred Kelenic (Aquired from Seattle) under performed after a strong start to the season. That position may need attention.

You can always add to the bullpen but in the end there’s not a lot to do right now but sit back, cross your fingers and hope for the best knowing full well, the talent is there to win it all if healthy.