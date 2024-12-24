Still Some Top MLB Free Agents Available

Sean Manaea’s name was the latest to drop from the list of free agents. returning to the Mets for 3 years at $75 million. He sat at number twenty-three in MLB. com’s top twenty five. Walker Buehler who did not make that list also signed, with the Red Sox for at least one season.

From a starting pitching standpoint, gone are: Blake Snell (Dodgers), Max Fried (Yankees), Shane Bieber (Guardians), Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers), Michael Wacha (Royals), Clay Holmes now a starter (Mets), and Yusei Kikuchi (Angels).

Need a starter?

Two of the best are still available. Corbin Burnes ex of the Orioles, rumoured heading to the Giants. Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki who is not expected to sign until after the new year may end up with the Padres or Dodgers. That would leave Jack Flaherty for those who lose out there.

There are literally hundreds of relievers available and some pretty good closers as I wrote last week. Add a name now as teams (Blue Jays, Diamondbacks) are said to be cueing up for a non free agent, last season’s MLB save leader Ryan Helsley of the Cardinals.

From the hitters department the best came off early with Juan Soto’s deal with the Mets setting the stage. Willy Adames took his shortstop’s glove to San Francisco and Tyler O’neill stayed in division, moving from Boston to Baltimore.

The Astros got dissed by the Cardinals Nolan Arenado’s no trade clause and waited long enough on their own free agent Alex Bregman and signed D’backs first baseman Christian Walker for 3 years and $60 million.

Unclogged. the first base market moved in a hurry. Paul Goldschmidt to the Yankees. The Diamondbacks traded for next year’s free agent Josh Naylor and Cleveland filled the hole by bringing back Carlos Santana for a third tour. Washington traded for Nathaniel Lowe.

That leaves Pete Alonso

You want a first baseman now, Pete’s your guy. He was a Met and could be again, they have yet to fill that hole. They could always sign Bregman or trade for Arenado and move Mark Vientos to First. Surely most Met fans would welcome the Polar Bear back with open arms.

Plenty of other top twenty-five hitters available for your free agent pleasure. Outfielders Anthony Santander and Teoscar Hernandez are coming off big seasons. Blue Jays fans are growing impatient. There’s also Jurickson Profar coming off a surprising huge year.

Add in infielders Bregman, Ha-Seong Kim and Gleyber Torres and so many others and there’s still a long way to go before we hear play ball.

94 days until Opening Day — Baseball Reference (@baseball_ref) December 23, 2024

Can’t Wait. Happy Holidays to all!