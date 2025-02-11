mobile app bar

Farhan Zaidi Returns to the Dodgers

Brendan Rubin
Nov 8, 2023; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi speaks to the media; Spa. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers have a familiar face returning to the front office.

What position did he take?

The former GM, Farhan Zaidi, is rejoining the LA Dodgers as a special advisor.

In addition to this new role, the Canadian executive will be assisting team owner and chairman Mark Walker with his other sports interests, such as the Chelsea Football Club, the LA Sparks, and the PWHL.

Oct 20, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen (49) celebrates with team owner Mark Walter. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Zaidi’s Dodgers Past

The 48-year-old has a decorated past with MLB teams. He served as the Dodgers’ GM from 2015-2018, helping the team win four divisional titles and two National League pennants.

One good season in the Bay

After the 2018 season, Zaidi was hired by the San Francisco Giants as the president of baseball operations. After three years with the Giants, they won 107 games, beating the Dodgers to win the NL Championship. As a personal accolade, he won MLB Executive of the Year.

Jul 26, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants general manager Pete Putila, first round draft pick Bryce Eldridge, and president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Unfortunately for Zaidi, the Giants never returned to their 2020 stardom. They never reached above .500 in any of their next three seasons, including being one of the runner-ups to acquiring Shohei Ohtani.After being nine games short of a wild-card spot, the Giants replaced Zaidi with ex-catcher Buster Poser.

An exciting 2025

This year will be exciting for Zaidi, filling in a new role in his career with a club he’s very familiar with.

Zaidi hopes it works out as well as when fellow Canadian Alex Anthopoulis was between big boss jobs after leaving the Toronto Blue Jays. Anthopoulos served for two years as vice president of baseball operations for the Dodgers before eventually getting the general manager’s  post in Atlanta.

