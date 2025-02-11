Farhan Zaidi Returns to the Dodgers

The Dodgers have a familiar face returning to the front office.

What position did he take?

The former GM, Farhan Zaidi, is rejoining the LA Dodgers as a special advisor.

In addition to this new role, the Canadian executive will be assisting team owner and chairman Mark Walker with his other sports interests, such as the Chelsea Football Club, the LA Sparks, and the PWHL.

Zaidi’s Dodgers Past

The 48-year-old has a decorated past with MLB teams. He served as the Dodgers’ GM from 2015-2018, helping the team win four divisional titles and two National League pennants.

One good season in the Bay

After the 2018 season, Zaidi was hired by the San Francisco Giants as the president of baseball operations. After three years with the Giants, they won 107 games, beating the Dodgers to win the NL Championship. As a personal accolade, he won MLB Executive of the Year.

Unfortunately for Zaidi, the Giants never returned to their 2020 stardom. They never reached above .500 in any of their next three seasons, including being one of the runner-ups to acquiring Shohei Ohtani.After being nine games short of a wild-card spot, the Giants replaced Zaidi with ex-catcher Buster Poser.

An exciting 2025

This year will be exciting for Zaidi, filling in a new role in his career with a club he’s very familiar with.

BREAKING: The Dodgers have hired Farhan Zaidi in a front office role🚨🚨 The fired Giants GM is BACK where he belongs with the Dodgers👏👏https://t.co/dCaRXmBTgH — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) February 10, 2025

Zaidi hopes it works out as well as when fellow Canadian Alex Anthopoulis was between big boss jobs after leaving the Toronto Blue Jays. Anthopoulos served for two years as vice president of baseball operations for the Dodgers before eventually getting the general manager’s post in Atlanta.