Future MLB Hall of Famer Not Done Yet

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) walks off the field with the trainer on Aug. 30, 2024 at Chase Field in Phoenix.

His 2024 season hardly got off the ground before it was over. Clayton Kershaw wasn’t prepared to go out that way. The future surefire Hall of famer says he’s coming back for another season.

The ten time all star had off season shoulder surgery and while it kept him rehabbing until July 25th, it wasn’t the injury that ended his season:

“My shoulder and elbow, everything, my arm feels great.” “I had some tough luck with my toe this year, “I don’t want to have surgery and then shut it down. So I’m going to come back next year and give it a go. See how it goes.”

Kershaw suffered with a bone spur in his left big toe. It limited him to seven starts resulting in a 2-2 record and a 4.50 ERA.

When he finally did get on the mound he got knocked around twice. allowing 8 runs in six innings. His last 3 outings however had him looking like the Kershaw of old. Allowing only 2 runs over 16 2/3 innings in 3 starts. However the pain became too much on August 6th.

There was nothing wrong with Kershaw’s pitching in 2023 in his age 35 season. Once again on a scaled back schedule, he made 24 terrific starts. A 13-5 record and a 2.46 ERA, a 177 ERA Plus. An all star once more.

It pushed him past the 200 win mark, his career record now sitting at 212-94. He is the Dodgers all time strikeout leader, sitting just 32 K’s short of #3000.

Already signed for 2025

After waiting to finally agree to a new contract for 2024, it included a deal for 2025. Kershaw gets a base salary of $5 million with incentives that could net Kershaw as much as $20 million more.

He certainly was baseball’s best pitcher in the 2010’s – Going 156-61 with a brilliant 2.31 ERA and amazing 0.962 WHIP. He won 3 Cy Young awards and finished second twice, third, fifth and eighth. He lso garnered the NL MVP in 2014.

While he has struggled at times in the post season, he pitched well in the 2020 Fall Classic, winning both of his starts as the Dodgers won the title for the first time since 1988.