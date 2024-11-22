2025 MLB Comeback Players, Pitchers & Acuna

It’s incredible to look at a list of the best injured players in baseball that missed great chunks of the 2024 season. I suppose not shocking at all that almost all were pitchers. No surprise that the old baseball adage that you never have enough pitching still rings true.

Pitchers Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves and Garrett Crochet of the White Sox were just named comeback players of the year for 2024 and you can expect a pitcher or two will probably walk off with the award next season as well.

Ronald Acuna Jr. heads a small group of position players that are hoping to make impacts after injury seasons. His last comeback from knee surgery didn’t really kick in until his second season back. He hit just .266 with 15 homers and was caught stealing eleven times out of forty in his first.

Many Cy Young winners on the mend

The pitching group on the comeback trail includes five who have won Cy Young awards. Jacob deGrom won it twice. He certainly looked like his old self in three late season starts.

Another former winner, Robbie Ray also managed to get into some late season action with the Giants. Despite a 4.70 ERA he allowed only 20 hits in 30 2/3 innings while striking out 43. The lefty will stay in San Francisco.

Meanwhile the Marlins Sandy Alcantara who won the award in 2022 missed the entire 2024 season after suffering an elbow injury and needing Tommy John surgery. Alcantara’s young talented teammate Eury Perez is also expected back.

Spencer Strider back to the Braves

Atlanta Braves electric righthander Spencer Strider who won rookie of the year honours in 2022 and placed 4th in Cy Young voting the next season only made two starts last season. The Braves expect him back not long after opening day.

Shane Bieber, Cy Young winner number four on our list comes back after 2 starts last year. The list goes on. The Brewers get back Brandon Woodruff and his career 3.10 ERA after a season and a half on the shelf.

There’s Mets starter Kodai Senga. The Rays Jeffrey Springs has pitched just 10 times after his 2022 breakout. Félix Bautista comes back to the Orioles bullpen where he dominated for two seasons.

And of course our fifth and final former Cy Young winner, Clayton Kershaw, who grabbed the award three times. Shoulder surgery after 2023, knee and toe procedures this off season. The future hall of famer vows to crush rehab and return soon.

There you have a ridiculous list of greatness that returns to the mound for the upcoming season, Now if we can just stop the litany of injuries that will befall others in 2025.