Jurrangelo Cijntje: Baseball’s Ambidextrous Phenom

Brendan Rubin
Published

Jul 14, 2024; Ft. Worth, TX, USA; MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred takes a photo with Jurrangelo Cijntje after being drafted by the Seattle Mariners. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

On March 15, the world was introduced to the Seattle Mariners’ Jurrangelo Cijntje during Spring Breakout.

A rare talent

Aug 16, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Pat Venditte delivers a pitch. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

The 15th overall pick in the 2024 draft is one of the most unique pitchers in baseball, possessing the rare ability to throw effectively with both arms.

The youngster is a natural right-hander, but he can also pitch-left handed, reaching 95mph and 92mph respectively. This talent draws comparisons to Pat Venditte, one of the few other ambidextrous pitchers in MLB history.

Venditte’s ability led to the “Pat Venditte Rule,” stating that two-handed pitchers must declare which arm they will use!

The advantages of ambidextrous pitching

May 23, 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; Pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje pitches during the SEC Baseball Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Cijntje’s ability to pitch with both hands provides several strategic benefits:

  • By switching arms, he can create favourable matchups against left- and right-handed hitters, reducing the opponent’s advantage,
  • By alternating between arms, he can reduce strain and extend his longevity in the league,
  • Hitters must adjust their timing and approach depending on which arm he uses, creating unpredictability and a more difficult preparation,
  • Teams can utilize him in various roles, including as a starter, reliever, or specialist, adding roster versatility.

Potential challenges

Despite these strong advantages, ambidextrous pitching presents unique challenges:

  • The “Pat Venditte Rule” provides strains, preventing constant switching,
  • Developing elite-level command and velocity with both arms requires extensive training and repetition,
  • He must use a custom-made ambidextrous glove, which can slow down defensive reactions,
  • Maintaining equal control and effectiveness with both arms is difficult, which can lead to consistency issues.

Future outlook

May 23, 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje (50) walks off after a defensive half inning against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Cijntje’s rare skill set makes him a fascinating player to watch. If he continues refining his mechanics and command, he could carve out a significant role in professional baseball.

Whether as a starter, reliever, or situational pitcher, his ambidextrous ability will always be a game-changing asset. Not to mention, it’s incredibly entertaining to watch.

Brendan Rubin

Brendan Rubin

Brendan is a 22 year old student from Montreal, Canada. He currently studies Sports Administration at Laurentian University located in Sudbury, Ontario. Brendan has a strong passion for sports and writing, playing and watching sports his whole life. He is now the junior baseball writer for 'The Sports Rush'

