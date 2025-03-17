Jurrangelo Cijntje: Baseball’s Ambidextrous Phenom

Jul 14, 2024; Ft. Worth, TX, USA; MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred takes a photo with Jurrangelo Cijntje after being drafted by the Seattle Mariners. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

On March 15, the world was introduced to the Seattle Mariners’ Jurrangelo Cijntje during Spring Breakout.

A rare talent

The 15th overall pick in the 2024 draft is one of the most unique pitchers in baseball, possessing the rare ability to throw effectively with both arms.

The youngster is a natural right-hander, but he can also pitch-left handed, reaching 95mph and 92mph respectively. This talent draws comparisons to Pat Venditte, one of the few other ambidextrous pitchers in MLB history.

Venditte’s ability led to the “Pat Venditte Rule,” stating that two-handed pitchers must declare which arm they will use!

The advantages of ambidextrous pitching

Cijntje’s ability to pitch with both hands provides several strategic benefits:

By switching arms, he can create favourable matchups against left- and right-handed hitters, reducing the opponent’s advantage,

By alternating between arms, he can reduce strain and extend his longevity in the league,

Hitters must adjust their timing and approach depending on which arm he uses, creating unpredictability and a more difficult preparation,

Teams can utilize him in various roles, including as a starter, reliever, or specialist, adding roster versatility.

92 MPH lefty one pitch

95 MPH righty the next one Jurrangelo Cijntje is electric ⚡️ #SpringBreakout pic.twitter.com/sZy7Tmlu3A — MLB (@MLB) March 15, 2025

Potential challenges

Despite these strong advantages, ambidextrous pitching presents unique challenges:

The “Pat Venditte Rule” provides strains, preventing constant switching,

Developing elite-level command and velocity with both arms requires extensive training and repetition,

He must use a custom-made ambidextrous glove, which can slow down defensive reactions,

Maintaining equal control and effectiveness with both arms is difficult, which can lead to consistency issues.

Future outlook

Cijntje’s rare skill set makes him a fascinating player to watch. If he continues refining his mechanics and command, he could carve out a significant role in professional baseball.

Whether as a starter, reliever, or situational pitcher, his ambidextrous ability will always be a game-changing asset. Not to mention, it’s incredibly entertaining to watch.