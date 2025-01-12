Position Battles – NL East

There are few phrases that more easily put a smile on my face than ‘Pitchers and catchers report’. That date for 2025 is February 12th. Of course this one is right up there as well:

74 days until Opening Day — Baseball Reference (@baseball_ref) January 12, 2025

With those dates in mind, teams already know what they have and what needs to be decided. For many, spring training is just about getting game ready with position solidified. For others it’s do or die to decide between airplanes and buses.

We’ll start our position battles in the NL East and I should go in alphabetical order but starting here is so much easier. This team appears to have none whatsoever:

Philadelphia Phillies

Three off season additions have closed off any openings for regulars in Philadelphia. Free agents Max Kepler grabs the opening in the outfield, Jordan Romano presumably closes games if healthy.

The last was the trade for starter Jesus Luzardo from Miami. He joins Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Christian Sanchez and Ranger Suarez in one of baseball’s best starting rotations.

Atlanta Braves

The only questions for the Braves pretty much surround two injured stars, both out much of last season. General manager Alex Anthopoulis is not sure exactly when superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. and electric starter Spencer Strider will return:

“With both guys, I don’t think it’s significant time, but I think we’re confident that Opening Day is not realistic for them”

Bryan De La Cruz was signed to a non guaranteed contract as a stop gap for Acuna. Eli White and Luke Williams hope to battle. Greg Holmes, Ian Anderson, AJ Smith-Shawver and Bryce Elder are in the conversation for the last two rotation spots.

Miami Marlins

This continues to be a team completely in flux with an eye to the future. Jonah Bride is pencilled in at first but keep an eye on rookie Deyvison De Los Santos. He hit forty minor league homers last year and drove in a hundred and twenty!

Jesus Sanchez seems to be the only sure thing in the outfield. Kyle Stowers, Dane Myers, Griffin Conine, Derek Hill are all hopeful of bagging one of the other openings. Nick Fortes at catcher can always be replaced. How far off is Agustin Ramirez?

The biggest pitching questions are: Will they trade Sandy Alcantara? When will Eury Perez be healthy again and who will close Calvin Faucher or Jose Tinoco?

New York Mets

For now there is no return of Pete Alonso but it sure seems a possibility. If not Mark Vientos can play first or third and prospect Brett Baty is still around for third. Who’s in center field? Tyrone Taylor or José Siri?

The Mets added a bunch of arms for the rotation. Frankie Montas. Clay Holmes, Paul Blackburn and Griffin Canning to join the three already there. Sean Manaea, Kodai Senga and David Peterson. Rookie Brandon Sproat looks to be a later in the season guy.

Washington Nationals

Surprisingly not many questions for the Nats. Third base is wide open. Former Guardian José Tena finished the season with the job. Amed Rosario just signed on. Minor leaguer Brady House is highly regarded.

The big question is who will close after Kyle Finnegan was non tendered. Early favourites include: Jorge Lopez, Derek Law and José Ferrer. An outsider remains a huge possibility.