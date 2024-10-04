Mets Career Over? No Way Says Pete Alonso

Oct 3, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Mets Pete Alonso (20) hits a three run home run against the Brewers in the final inning of the Wildcard round at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Pete Alonso and the Mets were down to their final swings again, only this time it was 2 out in the 9th against one of the game’s toughest closers. Alonso in perhaps his last at bat ever as a New York Met.

Brewers closer Devin Williams who’s campaign started late with injuries had allowed just 3 runs and one home run all season in 21 2/3 innings, Alonso matched that with one season turning swing. Turning a 2-0 deficit into an eventual 4-2 clincher

The Mets did what they did better than other MLB team this season , come back when trailing in the 9th. They did it to the Braves on Monday to secure a spot in the post season. And this stunner in Milwaukee was their 9th such win, best in MLB.

With the game in the 9th inning and the Mets down, it looked as if Alonso, a free agent to be was going to go out with a series loss in Milwaukee until he turned around perhaps the game’s best change up.

This was just another chapter in a remarkable season of comebacks for this Mets team that found itself eleven games under 500 at one point and almost left for dead.

The Mets and Brewers was the only Wild Card series that managed to reach a one game take all situation. The Tigers, Padres and Royals all winning in two game sweeps and San Diego the only team managing to win at home despite having all the games played there.

First ever post season meeting for long time rivals

All Division series are now set. After a travel day all 4 LDS get underway on Saturday. It means the Mets get at least one day to breath after a whirlwind of activity.

They played on Sunday at Milwaukee in what was supposed to be the season’s final day. In hindsight it might have done the Brewers good not to lose that one, allowing the Mets another day to live. They were forced to travel to Atlanta for a Monday doubleheader.

A ninth inning comeback in game one vs the Braves cemented a post season spot and back to Milwaukee they went. Now it’s off to Philadelphia to face the Phillies, a team that finished six games ahead of them.

And while these two franchises have faced each other more than eleven hundred times since 1962. This will be the first time in the post season. And Alonso perhaps done after six seasons and 846 games as a New York Met does not have to leave just yet.