Minor Leaguers Serving Notice – Start with Nick Kurtz & Bubba Chandler

It appears that both Nick Kurtz and Bubba Chandler have outlived their current environments. One a hitter, the other a pitcher, both at Triple-A, both MLB ready waiting for a call.

Kurtz, a first baseman, managed just thirty-eight minor league at bats last season after getting drafted in June out of Wake Forest. Seven games at Single-A and six more at Double-A and an impressive small sample 1.283 OPS.

This season the Athletics started Kurtz at Triple-A Las Vegas where the twenty-two year old has been mashing:

Nick Kurtz, the No. 4 overall pick in last year’s draft, leads all Minor League hitters with 6 home runs – in just 10 games! The top @Athletics prospect launched one 455 feet today 😳 pic.twitter.com/Cjt0IUbBFw — MLB (@MLB) April 9, 2025

Kurtz does need a place to play. Tyler Soderstrom is playing first for the A’s right now and hitting home runs . Brent Rooker has been DH’ing as he did last year after a forearm injury. When he moves back to the outfield then Kurtz could be called up.

Bubba is MLB Ready

It didn’t take but two Triple-A starts this season for the consensus to be what everyone thought at the end of spring training, Bubba Chandler is MLB ready. He is after all the top pitching prospect not in the big leagues right now.

Chandler was a third round pick in 2021 but he’s looking like a headliner right now.

Pirates prospect Bubba Chandler so far in 2025: 6.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 12 K 🔥 pic.twitter.com/48zHctWSnJ — MLB (@MLB) April 9, 2025

Chandler has now made nine starts at Triple-A going 4-0, 1.57 ERA with sixty-six strikeouts in forty-six innings. The Bucs waited until May 11th to call up Paul Skenes last year, that’s probably a good clue.

Watch out for Bazzana

If there’s room at second base in Cleveland then last year’s number one overall pick may not be far away. Travis Bazzana struggled at A+ after the draft last year but he’s big out of the gates after beginning the season at Double-A Akron.

Cleveland cleared the position for the future when they traded Andrés Giménez and his long term contract to Toronto. Bazzana certainly has a path and now just needs pro repetitions and maybe a short stint still at Triple-A.

The are plenty of top prospects ready to make their marks on major league baseball but some like Kurtz, Chandler and Bazzana might be better and closer than most of the others.