MLB Fantasy Sleepers – Pitchers

Spencer Arrighetti – Astros – First of all Arrighetti had 171 K’s in just 145 innings as a rookie. He kind of figured it out the second half last season (3.18 ERA & 1.17 WHIP) – He’s got a spot in the rotation on a team that will win games. His current ADP (Average draft position) is 210.

Fantasy Bargains

Nick Pivetta – Padres – As I wrote earlier this week, there’s nothing like finding a new ball park that plays exactly to your skills. Pivetta moves from Fenway Park to Petco Field. He goes from the second easiest Park to score in to the third toughest. He already strikes people out, 172 last season. ADP- 200.

Reese Olson – Tigers – Despite a fine second big league season (3.53 ERA & 1.18 WHIP) Olson doesn’t seem to be getting much respect. Now on a team that wins games, those numbers should have translated better than a 4-8 record. ADP – Already moved from 284 to 267.

Future Stars

Jackson Jobe – Tigers – What’s not to like about this guy? third overall pick (2021). A top five prospect this season and even got in a couple of post season games in 2024. ADP – From 298, now at 275.

Jackson Jobe, 100mph Fastball…and 3,187 RPM Sweeper (19 inches of horizontal break). pic.twitter.com/OpsgPCq6NA — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 11, 2024

Bubba Chandler – Pirates – Funny, like Jobe he could be an ace but won’t need to be. The Tigers already have Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal and the Pirates have rookie of the year Paul Skenes. Chandler’s real and while he may not open the season in the rotation it wont take long – ADP 307

Future Phillies Closer

Orion Kerkering – Phillies – I guess the Phillies didn’t want their back end in the hands of someone so inexperienced. They went out and got former Jays closer Jordan Romano. With last year’s injury, he’s no sure thing, Kerkering awaits, stash him. ADP 324.

Orion Kerkering’s ERA per month in 2024: April: 0.00 ERA in 5.2 IP

May: 2.13 ERA in 12.2 IP

June: 1.59 ERA in 11.1 IP

July: 4.09 ERA in 11.0 IP

August: 2.38 ERA in 11.1 IP

September: 2.45 ERA in 11.0 IPpic.twitter.com/yLkFdm2hst — Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) January 19, 2025

Nick Lodolo – Reds – Listing all the injuries suffered by this former first round pick (7th in 2019) would just take up too much space. He pitches in a lousy ballpark for pitchers in Cincinnati. He had a 2.96 ERA through twelve starts last season before, yeah, injuries, but not his arm. Best shape of his career?. ADP- 251.