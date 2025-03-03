MLB x Demon Slayer Collaboration

Takashi Murakami pillows are in the living room of the Gotham luxury short-term rental owned by JB Rapp. Mandatory Credit: Kelly Wilkinson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s always exciting to see leagues collab with global brands to spread their reach and attract new fans. Who else have they worked with in the past?

Takashi Murakami (Art & Fashion)

As the newest addition to the league’s list of partner’s, the Japanese artist was tasked with creating a line of clothing and art for the upcoming 2025 Tokyo Series. Murakami and MLB have released a slate of jerseys, caps, and bats with his signature floral design.

Complex presents Takashi Murakami x MLB World Tour Tokyo Series limited edition collection for the 2025 MLB Tokyo Series. Launching March 7. pic.twitter.com/fSAiMxqxxB — DodgersBeat (@DodgersBeat) February 27, 2025

Why is it working? Murakami has a strong global fanbase. With a devoted following, he was able to blend streetwear with sports. Further, demand and exclusivity are driven up as it’s a limited drop.

Supreme x MLB (Streetwear)

Supreme was a dominant force in the streetwear world throughout the 2010s. Everyone wanted their hands on Supreme good. From hoodies to hats, and even bricks.

Supreme x New Era x @MLB Varsity Jacket Coming Soon. pic.twitter.com/ZQz7T2rath — SAINT (@saint) February 18, 2020

With their new with Major League Baseball shifted the focus to jackets, jerseys, and fitted caps, no building blocks this time.

With Supreme’s minimal approach and brand power, the collaboration was bound to succeed. Furthermore, it continues to attract a younger audience while seamlessly blurring the lines between sports and streetwear.

Ralph Lauren x MLB (Luxury-wear)

This collab brought fans a high-end collection of polos, jackets, and caps. They elevated baseball wear to the luxury realm.

By working together, Major League Baseball managed to position themselves as a lifestyle brand, and brough classic American style to America’s game.

MLB x Polo Ralph Lauren

Photo: Polo Ralph Lauren Details: https://t.co/PdNjGVqHlt pic.twitter.com/E7YQaM2iUh — HYPEBEAST (@HYPEBEAST) May 10, 2021

As the league utilizes these partnerships, it shows that MLB recognizes the benefits of fusing art, fashion, and culture with sports. If they continue to establish their connections, they can solidify themselves as a mainstay in the streetwear realm.