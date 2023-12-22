Novak Djokovic Ties With Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi for Second Place in Male Athlete of the Year Award As MLB Superstar Wins

Mar 27, 2016; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Novak Djokovic smiles after match point against Joao Sousa (bottom) during day six of the Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Djokovic won 6-4, 6-1. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports and Nov 10, 2023; Lauderdale, FL, USA; Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) runs on the field against the New York City during the first half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic is considered by many as one of the greatest sportspersons of all-time, not just in tennis. To excel consistently in an individual sport, is no mean feat. However, even then, the record-breaking Serbian could not win the Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year award. Instead, it was MLB star Shohei Ohtani who took home the honor for the 2nd time in 3 years, edging out not just Novak Djokovic but even Inter Miami and Argentina soccer legend, Lionel Messi.

Advertisement

The Associated Press is amongst the most reputed media houses in the world, covering almost every sport on the planet across the world perhaps like no other. Novak Djokovic was one of the favorites to win the award on the back of an incredible 2023 season. At the age of 36, Djokovic won the Australian Open, French Open and the US Open titles, while making it to the Wimbledon finals.

But the Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year award is based on an unbiased jury voting, with the majority determining the winner. Novak Djokovic remarkably was at second spot, sharing it with Lionel Messi as they both received 16 votes each out of the total 87 that were put in. While the winner Shohei Ohtani narrowly went past them with 20 votes. Besides Djokovic and Messi, Max Verstappen and soccer star Erling Haaland featured in the nominations as well.

Advertisement

This was Ohtani’s second time winning the award. The Japanese baseball star has joined an elite club of sorts, featuring the likes of Michael Jordan, Michael Phelps, Carl Lewis, Joe Montana and former tennis star, Don Budge to have won the award at least twice in their careers.

When Novak Djokovic and Lionel Messi met twice in 2023

Tennis icon Novak Djokovic and soccer star Lionel Messi greeted each other at the Ballon D’Or ceremony. The two global icons shared a hug on the red carpet and looked happy talking to each other. Both the players have already spoken about their admiration for one another several times throughout their careers. Djokovic even sent a congratulatory message to Lionel Messi, after the Argentine won the World Cup in 2022.

The duo also met in New York City before the Ballon D’Or ceremony. Novak Djokovic was at the Big Apple for the US Open and Messi had come to the city to attend an event. Novak Djokovic posted a picture on his Instagram account which went viral. The fans loved to see two of their favorite stars posing together for a picture.