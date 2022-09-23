UFC Legend Lauds $10Mil Worth Aaron Judge for ‘Killing the Home Run Game’ in MLB

A former UFC heavyweight champ issued praise via Twitter to Aaron Judge for his record-setting MLB season performance.

Aaron judge, the New York Yankees outfielder who was selected American League rookie of the year in 2017, is making a historic run in Major League Baseball this year. His form is so spectacular that he has garnered praise from all corners of the sporting world including MMA’s Daniel Cormier.

DC made a post on his Twitter account on September 15 praising judge for “killing the home run game” and called it “almost as exciting as play off baseball.”

What @TheJudge44 has done has been crazy. It is always fun when someone is killing the home run game. Almost as exciting as playoff baseball. Tonight The Judge hits the field tonight looking for #58 boy from Fresno California let’s gooooo #mlb #allrise pic.twitter.com/M8vpmbiTrv — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 14, 2022

How is Aaron judge 2022 MLB season charting?

Judge has gone 2-to-4 Wednesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates with two doubles an improved his batting average to .317.

This this has tide him with Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts for the American League batting average lead. The closest competitor for batting average behind Judge and Bogaerts is Minnesota Twins utility man Luis Suarez at .314.

At present, Judge who made in this a movie seasons home runs an RBI crowns while he is in contention batting title. His performance on home runs is so staggering that the next closest challenger is Los Angeles angels designated hitter and pitcher Shohei Ohtani with 37.

This means Ohtani would need to strike as many as 23 home runs if he were to catch up with where Judge is standing now.

Similarly, Judge is leading Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez by 13 RBIs at 128 over Ramirez’ 115. This is not as much of a distance as Judge has on the home runs. Nevertheless, he is very likely to retain his lead till the end of the season.

With that said, there are still two weeks remaining in the season and the Yankees and Red Sox have a four-game series coming up at the Yankee Stadium. So, there is a lot of baseball still to be played and it will be interesting to see who ends up with the most crowns at the end of MLB season this year.