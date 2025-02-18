Comedy Legend Revealed Ken Griffey Jr. and 2001 NBA Champion Humiliated Him On the Court

The wolds of comedy and basketball have intersected far before Kevin Hart’s involvement in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. Legendary comedian Bill Bellamy held close relationships with multiple NBA players during the early 2000s. His connections were so strong that he received invitations to private pickup runs including MLB legend Ken Griffey Jr.

However, there was a distinct difference in skills between Bellamy and the athletes he shared the court with. As a result, he was the victim of a humiliating moment on the court.

Bellamy has been the star of many films and comedy specials. He grew to a large notoriety in the late 90s and early 2000s. In addition to his status as a comedian, he is the cousin of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

His reputation led him to a pickup basketball run with Griffey Jr. and former NBA player Isaiah Rider. What ended up taking place made him wish he didn’t attend.

Bellamy made a guest appearance on Wy Network by Dwyane Wade. During their conversation, they began discussing talented undersized dunkers. Bellamy brought Rider into the discussion, which led him down a path of revealing a story involving the two, which left the comedian on the losing side. He said,

“[Isaiah Rider] is the first dude to ever dunk on me in the game like over the top of me. I was so embarrassed. I’ll never forget, Ken Griffey Jr. threw the alley-oop like how you and LeBron used to do. This dude jumped across my head and the sneakers hit me in the back of the head. It was so humiliating.”

Rider isn’t one of the most-known names among casual fans but is among the best dunkers in NBA history. The league recognized his dunking abilities by awarding him the 1994 Slam Dunk Contest champion. Bellamy revealed Rider posterized him following an alley-oop pass from MLB legend Griffey Jr.

The moment was so humiliating for Bellamy that he wanted to leave the gym. However, he tried to walk it off but still is forced to live with the memory for the rest of his life. In Bellamy’s defense, there aren’t many people stopping Rider from throwing down a dunk during his prime.

Although Rider holds the reputation of a great dunker, he has one of the craziest three-pointers in NBA history.

Rider’s ridiculous three-point shot

Rider played in an era where there wasn’t an emphasis on a high volume of three-point shots. However, he was an adequate perimeter shooter in his career, shooting above league average in many seasons. His three-point ability led him to making one of the NBA’s most unexpected shots ever.

On December 22, 1994, in a game against the Kings, Rider dove for a loose ball. In an attempt to save the ball, he threw it over his shoulder while falling out of bounds near the left wing. Rider miraculously hit nothing but net as he connected on one of the most improbable shots ever.

30 YEARS AGO TODAY… Isaiah Rider’s INCREDIBLE save turned into 3 points for himself 🤯 Best save ever? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ahE7hiqOru — NBA History (@NBAHistory) December 22, 2024

There have been many circus shots to occur in the following years but none similar to Rider’s. His three-pointer remains one of the most unexpected shots in NBA history.