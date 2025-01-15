Position Battles – NL Central

Both American and National League central teams spend much less than teams in the other divisions. Only the Cubs (7th) and the Cardinals (12th) were in the top half of payrolls in 2024. None from the AL Central. Now the Cards will downsize in their “reset”.

Chicago Cubs

For the moment there are only a pair of positions in battle for playing time. At catcher Miguel Amaya’s time will be cut into with the signing of Carson Kelly.

Third base appears to be rookie Matt Shaw’s to lose. The trade of Isaak Paredes in the Kyle Tucker deal opens the position. Right now there’s just nobody else.

A pair of twenty-two year old outfielders, Kevin Alcántara and Owen Caissie do not seem to have a way into a starting spot without a trade or injury.

Four starters are accounted for in the rotation leaving Javier Assad, Ben Brown, Jordan Wicks and Colin Rea to battle for the fifth spot. Nate Pearson would like to return to starting and there’s also top prospect Cade Horton.

Porter Hodge finished the season as the closer and looks to hold onto the role but here and everywhere is the spectre of all the finishers still out there.

Cincinnati Reds

The recent trade for former top Dodger prospect Gavin Lux raises many questions of which direction the Reds would like to go with so many capable in both the infield and outfield.

Matt McLain is back to claim second. Noelvi Marte ticketed for third or Jaimer Candelario at third instead of first and Christian Encarnacion-Strand at first.

McLain played some outfield in the Arizona fall League. The glut of outfielders however includes Spencer Steer, TJ Friedl, Jake Fraley, Will Benson, Stuart Fairchild and Rece Hinds. There’s always the DH for at bats.

Right now there are no pitching openings though Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo have found ways to get hurt and Rhett Lowder waits for an opening.

Alexis Diaz closes but his 2024 was uneven. There have been rumours of the Reds haveing interest in free agent Carlos Estévez.

Milwaukee Brewers

The question here is where does Joey Ortiz play? Shortstop, where a replacement is needed for the departed Willy Adames or third. Who claims the empty spot? Right now the options are Oliver Dunn, Caleb Durbin, Andruw Monasterio or Tyler Black.

If Brandon Woodruff returns right out of camp then the rotation is set otherwise DL Hall appears to be the best choice at the back end.

Pittsburgh Pirates

There is much to decided here. First base no longer seems to be a problem with Spencer Horwitz coming from Toronto.

Second base is another story. Nick Gonzales, Nick Yorke, Liover Peguero, Ji-hwan Bae, Jared Triolo and Alika Williams could all factor in.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa seems locked in at shorstop now that Oneil Cruz has moved to center full time.

Behind the plate, Joey Bart finally looked like the guy he was supposed to be with San Francisco but he’ll have to repeat with both Henry Davis and Endy Rodriguez ready for the majors.

The one open outfield position presents Jack Suwinski, Joshua Palacios and prospect Billy Cook with an opportunity.

Bailey Falter and Johan Oviedo could hold down the last 2 rotation spots until top prospects Bubba Chandler and Thomas Harrington are ready.

St Louis Cardinals

Just like outfielder Jordan Walker, infielder Nolan Gorman has been promised a full shot at proving himself in the Cardinals 2025 “reset”. There’s just one problem.

The Cards would like Gorman to take over third base, however as long as Nolan Arenado remains, he’s blocked at third. Arenado has already blocked a trade to Houston but the Cards are still hopeful.